Wakefield and Trinity Drive Celebrate Successful Christmas

published:

1:23 p.m.

Update:

1:27 p.m.

Tuesday December 31, 2019

Downtown Wakefield malls reported having a heavy Christmas shopping spree.

The Ridings and Trinity Walk said it was a merry Christmas in the city before the January sales.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager for Trinity Walk, said: "Although it is too early to say with certainty until more information arrives, the feeling is that we have had a very strong Christmas period Most of the shops were very busy throughout December until this last week.

"Our parking lot is almost full or almost most of the day and visits to our free Santa Claus cave are expected to reach record levels. The sales trend starting before Boxing Day has also seen its impact spread over several days. "

Lee Appleton, center director at Ridings Center, said, "It has been a busy but extremely successful year for us at The Ridings and we couldn't be more proud of our team

their efforts to implement all of our new programs and projects.

"The center has grown this year; cinema and community businesses like our work with the allotment gardens and the Normanton food bank have allowed us to become more connected

with the local community than ever before, and we have felt a real positive change in the way people use the center not only for its retail offering, but as a community center.

"We regularly hear about the harsh climate for downtown retail. We are therefore pleased to have had a year of good results. Let this continue until 2020 and beyond of the."