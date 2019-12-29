Wagner's rebound rule at Smith

Loading...

"He (Smith) is a class player and I am proud to want to remove some of the best drummers. There is no point in throwing him and wanting to swing him when he is not out or has not bowling many times. He doesn’t get caught in the glides, "said Wagner on SEN.

"When you do it (throw full), where do you put the field players? He hits the point, he hits the ground directly, he hits them in strange areas in the middle of the gate. You throw a fourth stump ball and he hits you mid-wicket for four and you say to yourself, "Where should I play with this guy?" "

Smith tried to undo the tactics in the early innings at CWM with a controlled hit, his 85 deliveries 242 deliveries, but Wagner's persistence always paid off.

His dominance in their head-to-head battle is demonstrated by the fact that in his 126 deliveries to Smith, the former captain only managed 22 points and was fired in each of his heats. Smith looked exasperated on Saturday from the attack on his body. At one point, he backed away and hit a short ball as if he were playing a forehand with a tennis racket. Shortly after, he cut a paddle towards the rear square leg and was caught.

The Black Caps have studied statistics that show that Smith has only been played 23 times and trapped 20 times lbw in 130 test innings. His unconventional technique which makes him cross the fold means that these modes of dismissals are rare. It is also difficult to get it caught.

Tourists thought they were on something when the two nations clashed in Christchurch in 2016 and they successfully used this tactic in their World Cup clash at Lord's this year.

"(We) had to find a different way. I know of Christchurch a few years ago, when he was girdling us all over the park, when we did it right, it seemed likely to get him out then", said Wagner.

"The way it settles down is a way to endow it in a way but also to try to get it out. Fortunately, it worked my way but, yes , it's a class act, he's a class artist, and he's a monster in many ways, just trying my best to get him out. "

The strong form of Wagner has been one of the few positive points to emerge for tourists so far in this series. He has 14 wickets at 20.28 and has worked tirelessly.

Although he attributes his form to a strong work ethic, he does have skills. He is ready to seek movement with the new ball, but he has become the king of world cricket bouncers, claiming more wickets than any other player with the short ball since 2016.

Tourists have a number of concerns before the third and final test at the CIS, starting on Friday. Former wicket keeper Ian Smith expresses concern over the mental and physical condition of skipper Kane Williamson, who has shown no fold skills the world expects from a man universally considered one of the top three hit makers in the game.

Williamson has an average of 52 in cricket testing, but only has 57 points at 14.25 in four innings of this series. He had failed to score on Sunday when trapped by James Pattinson. While with the naked eye, the birth seemed to be going down the leg, the referee Marais Erasmus had his appeal approved by the decision review system.

Replacement opener Tom Blundell gave joy and could play the role permanently after his fights in the second century, becoming the first New Zealanders to mark a century of testing at the CWM.

Blundell, 29, worked with Jamie Siddons, the former Australian drummer who became coach, on his balance and his hands, and celebrated his second century in his third test only. He made his first two tests over two years ago against the West Indies.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age.

