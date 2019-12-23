Wade ready to resume street fight with Wagner

Loading...

Australian coach Justin Langer said the battle between a "mad" Wade and the pugnacious Wagner was "two street fighters tackling it" – and Wade is ready for the second round on Thursday.

"I would have thought the way the pitches were laid out and the way they played [in Perth]. I would not expect a difference, especially with Wagner," Wade said Monday.

"We saw the number of short throw bowlers and bowlers he threw in the last test, so we expect the same in this test."

Wagner is a bouncer specialist, claiming more wickets with the short ball than any other player since 2016.

David Warner spoke of the need for drummers to have a clear plan, noting that Wagner lacks the gold-plated speed of a Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, which means that his bouncers at 130 km / h – about 20 km / h slower than its Australian rivals – are tempting to strike.

The Black Caps know this and have defined their fields accordingly, the sensors being positioned halfway across the border.

Wade said he preferred not to train against the short ball in the nets, saying he played more instinctively on match day.

Neil Wagner catches David Warner out of his own delivery in Perth. Credit: Getty Images

"Not at all. I don't want to get into the nets too much. It's an instinctive way, you play short bowling. We will go over there and see what fields they will prepare", did he declare.

"I like to shoot as much as anyone, but with the fields and two backs and catchers under my nose, the risk and the reward for me are a little too much, so we'll wait and see what happens in this test."

CWM curator Matt Page said there will be an encouraging layer of grass on the field, prompting bowlers to stand up and look for a seam or swing. Wagner also likes to serve more complete deliveries, as we saw when Warner was caught and bowled in the opening innings.

"Wagner, this is not a pony in one round. We saw in the first rounds with the pink ball, he threw it and played very well. He rocked it a little "said Wade.

"If conditions allow, I'm sure he has the skills. We have seen in Perth that he can do everything and do enough if he fills up. S & # 39; "There is not much to offer, I would say it will go short."

Opener Joe Burns, who was also preparing for his third test the day after Christmas, said it was a "good sign" when the tourists made it short.

"Especially as an opening batter, we have seen that they are usually short after their balls have not worked, so we are usually ahead of the match," he declares.

While much has been done of Black Caps tactics, aided by a soft pink ball and cracked Perth court, the Australians also chased tourists with a short range attack in their second run. Careful observers noted that it could have been interpreted as intimidating bowling, but the referees did not intervene.

"I'm sure if they can stay away from small throws, I'm sure they will recover a bit but it's just the nature of the beast," said Wade.

"Our bowlers, we work hard, try to throw the ball, especially with the new ball. The chance of getting a gash when you hit more with the brand new ball is high, so they did the exact same thing. in Perth. They stood up and gave him a chance and once the wicket was flattened, they got shorter. That's how it goes. "

