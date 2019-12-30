Vodafone Australia goes with Nokia for 5G construction

Loading...

Vodafone New Zealand signs a 5G network agreement with Nokia

5G will launch in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown later this year.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia has announced just before the new year that it will go with Nokia to supply 5G equipment.

In a statement on Monday, Vodafone said it would begin changing its first 5G sites "in and around" Parramatta in the coming months, which previously constituted a test network.

"We started our 5G journey with Vodafone in 2016 and now we are moving from the tests to reality. Nokia's end-to-end portfolio has a key role to play here, with this agreement that includes 5G radio access network, IP / optics, microwaves, implementation and managed services, as well as software, "said Federico Guillen, president of EMEA and APAC customer operations at Nokia.

The agreement between the pair will be extended for 5 years, and Vodafone added that the agreement will allow it to place delivery orders on the site with Nokia, and that it can reuse its existing 4G spectrum for 5G with the Finnish equipment manufacturer.

Vodafone previously used Huawei equipment in its 4G network, but the ban imposed on the Chinese equipment manufacturer for use in 5G networks by the Australian government meant that the telecommunications company needed to look elsewhere for its next update.

"We have been preparing for the evolution of 5G for a long time," said Vodafone Australia CEO Iñaki Berroeta.

"Our approach has always been to offer the best possible mobile service for our customers. With 5G devices just beginning to be more widely available, now is the right time to start implementing 5G. We are excited to continue this journey with Nokia."

Vodafone is currently in the middle of a judicial battle to approve its merger with TPG, following the opposition of the Australian Competition and Consumers Commission to the agreement.

In January, TPG decided to abandon the construction of its mobile network in Australia and, as a result, suffered an accounting blow of AU $ 230 million.

TPG said the decision was made due to the ban on the Huawei 5G device. The telecommunications company said it had purchased equipment for 1,500 sites, as well as 900 complete or partially completed small cell sites.

In August, Huawei said it had cut 100 jobs in Australia, and in the next five years the number could increase to 400 layoffs thanks to the ban imposed.

Just over three months later, Huawei decided to include a number of local contractor and subcontractor jobs to reach a total of 1,500 jobs by the end of next year.

Earlier this year, Vodafone New Zealand signed an agreement with Nokia for 5G equipment.

Image: Asha McLean / ZDNet

