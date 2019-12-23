Vocus accepts $ 35 million deal with disgruntled shareholders

Loading...

Loading

The problems for shareholders started in November 2016 when Vocus told the market that it expected revenue of $ 1.9 billion for 2017, with profit (before interest, amortization, taxes and depreciation) of $ 430 million to $ 450 million and net profit after tax of between $ 205 million. and $ 215 million. Vocus had reiterated this orientation during its first half results in February 2017.

However, Vocus lowered its expectations in May 2017 to $ 1.8 billion in sales, its profit from 365 million to $ 375 million and its net profit between $ 160 and $ 165 million.

It was the second decommissioning in seven months for telco and saw $ 600 million wiped out of its market capitalization.

Lawyers for Slater and Gordon revealed in June that the class action plaintiffs alleged that the company had misled the market by providing guidance on the expected financial performance for the 2017 fiscal year.

The class action, funded by Woodsford Litigation Funding, claimed that the company had misled shareholders about the potential after-tax net profit, profits and available synergies without reasonable grounds. The group argued that Vocus had breached its continuous disclosure obligations, including that the guidelines would not be followed, and said the shareholders had suffered a loss as a result.

The turbulent performance was followed by a management reshuffle, former CEO Geoff Horth having resigned in February 2018 after a major restructuring of the company's divisions.

The company had a roller coaster year in 2019 after two takeover bids from energy company AGL and private equity firm EQT were abandoned during the due diligence.

Vocus chief executive Kevin Russell said in August that the company was trying to build credibility with shareholders and make sure the market was fully informed.

Slater and Gordon's lead counsel, Kirsten Morrison, said in a statement that the process had speeded up discussions for a settlement, with the case having been finalized in eight months.

"We are delighted to have been able to reach an effective resolution offering what we believe to be a fair and reasonable outcome for group members while minimizing delays and costs," said Ms. Morrison.

"Subject to court approval, our goal now will be to ensure that the product is distributed to group members as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Jennifer Duke is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Most seen in business

Loading