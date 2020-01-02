VMware completes the acquisition of Pivotal | ZDNet

Loading...

VMware has announced that it has completed the acquisition of the native cloud platform provider Pivotal Software, following a $ 2.7 billion deal that was sealed last August.

As part of completing the acquisition, Pivotal will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of VMware. It has also established the Modern Platform Platform business unit, which will be responsible for VMware cloud native application offerings.

The new unit, according to CEO Pat Gelsinger, will be led by the company's executive vice president, Ray O & # 39; Farrell, and will consist of a combination of native application teams from the Pivotal and VMware cloud.

"As Pivotal is now part of VMware, I want to thank the Pivotal leadership team for building a great company. Together, we are prepared to be the leading Kubernetes facilitator with a deep understanding of operators and developers," he said.

You should read: Why will VMware's investment in Kubernetes configure its multi-cloud strategy?

Last August, Gelsinger told ZDNet that the acquisition of Pivotal was both a defensive and offensive play, one that allowed VMware to position itself as a relevant player in the world of next-generation applications.

"It is not in a position to capture people's next-generation applications and, as they create applications, they can move away from their platform," he said at the time, citing market analysts.

"Three years ago, your biggest risk was the cloud; six years ago, your biggest risk was Open Stack. If you look at it now, you can clearly say: & # 39; Hi, these next-generation applications, are they going to be the company ? provider of choice? " So, in that sense, I think we had a bit of defensive risk … our platform was at risk.

"At the same time, if you look at the dollars, the commercial value that is at stake in the development layer, there is a lot of money there. It is a very rich offensive opportunity also, both in defense and in attack, and if you expand the proposal of value for all VMware operators today, to be able to effectively reach developers and the application in a much more effective way than they do today … if we can unite those worlds, it is a great benefit to our customers too. "

See also: Kubernetes: a cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Almost at the same time, the company highlighted how the acquisition of Pivotal will play a vital role in the VMware Tanzu application portfolio.

VMware also recently completed the integration of the cybersecurity firm Carbon Black, an agreement that was worth $ 2.1 billion.

In November, the company reported third-quarter earnings of $ 621 million, an increase of 12% year-on-year. He also reported a subscription to the hybrid cloud and SaaS revenues were 13% of total sales during the period.

Dell Technologies is now the owner of VMware and Pivotal.

Related coverage