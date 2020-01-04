Visiting museums or art galleries can help you live longer, new research suggests

Loading...

A trip to the theater, museum or art gallery could help you live longer. And the more often you get that cultural solution, the better, a new study suggests. Researchers at University College London (UCL) found that people who worked in the arts more frequently, every few months or more, had a 31% lower risk of dying early compared to those who did not. Even going to the theater or museum once or twice a year was associated with a 14% lower risk. They looked at data provided by more than 6,000 adults in England 50 years of age or older, who were participating in a larger study on aging. "While other health behaviors such as smoking, alcohol and exercise are undoubtedly greater predictors of mortality, these leisure and pleasure activities that people do not think of as a health-related activity support good health and longevity," said Daisy Fancourt, an associate professor at the Department of Behavioral and Health Sciences Research at UCL, and author of the study, published Dec. 18 in the BMJ magazine. How often an individual dedicated to artistic activities, which also included exhibitions, concerts and opera, but not film, was measured at the beginning of the study in 2004 to 2005. Then, the participants were followed for an average of 12 years, during which deaths were recorded using data from the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom. Why? The study analyzed a variety of economic, health and social factors to try to explain why there is a link between "artistic commitment" and live longer, although observational study cannot establish cause. Part of the reason, according to the study, is due to social and economic differences between those who go and do not go to museums, exhibitions and art galleries. Wealth, they discovered, explained about 9% of the association. Cognitive, social differences and civic engagement, mental health, mobility and disability and deprivation also played an important role. Things like free time and occupational status didn't make a material difference, Fancourt said. "Part of the association is attributable to differences in socioeconomic status between those who participate and do not participate in the arts, which is in line with research that suggests that commitment to cultural activities is with a social pattern," said the study. . However, Fancourt said, "more than half of the association is independent of all the factors we identify that could explain the link." He said that getting involved with the arts can act as a buffer against stress and develop creativity that allows people to adapt to changing circumstances. It also helps people build social capital, accessing emotional support and information that helps people age more successfully. "We also think that a greater sense of purpose could play a role," he said. "If this (study) is added to the wider body of evidence, we are getting an increasingly rich picture of how the arts can benefit health and it is not a single result. It can have a wide range of benefits and support lives. healthier for longer. " This study did not analyze the effects of participating in art-related activities, but a review by the World Health Organization of the available evidence published earlier this year found that both receptive participation, such as visiting a museum, and participation Active, like singing in a choir, had health benefits. An editorial that accompanied the article said that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in cultural activities and said the study added weight to the growing concerns about the decline in artistic subjects in schools and universities. "I could recognize the value of the arts. , but you will also wonder how the commitment to culture and the arts could influence longevity, "the editorial said." There is already a lot published w Work on the positive neurophysiological changes induced by activities, including the arts, that allow for " deep play "or the" flow. "However, as the authors point out, more research is needed on the possible mechanisms that link cultural commitment to a longer life."

