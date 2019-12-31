Visit the mound: the pirate team of the whole decade

Loading...

The decade of 2010 was a decade of extreme ups and downs for the Pirates. They lost 105 games a year and won 98 in another. They exorcised decades of demons in the wild card round only to stay out the next two times in the playoffs. They broke a losing streak of 20 years and cleaned the house with the main office. They were, if nothing else, never boring.

It is almost appropriate for a new decade to signal a new era for the team with president Travis williamsGM Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton now in charge, but before looking forward, let's take a moment to remember the decade that has just passed.

This is the list of 25 men of the best pirates of the decade. To be clear, we will only analyze your contributions with the 2010-2019 Pirates. If they excelled with another team but fought with the Pirates, they will not make this list.

Initial alignment

C Russell Martin: .256 BA, 26 HR, 122 RBI, 966 PA, 116 OPS +, 9.4 WAR

Martin was one of the largest signings of free agents in the sports history of the Pirates and Pittsburgh. The Pirates did everything possible in the prevention of races and the launching framework for the 2013 season, and Martin fully complied. Once the bat arrived, Martin rose from a great signing to a great player. His 2014 season is the best ever for a Pirate catcher, passing fWAR. With the exception of Andrew McCutchenMartin was the best Pirates player during his two years in Pittsburgh.

1 B Josh Bell: .265 BA, 78 HR, 287 RBI, 1,968 PA, 121 OPS +, 5.1 WAR

From 2010-2016, the Pirates of the first opening day were, in order: Jeff Clement, Lyle Overbay, Garrett jones, Gaby Sanchez, Travis Ishikawa, Pedro Alvarez Y John Jaso. Therefore, Bell did not have much competition to form this team, but he established himself as one of the best power hitters in the National League in 2019. For years, the Pirates managed to deal with cheap squads and free agents at first base. Bell changed that.

2B Neil Walker: .272 BA, 93 HR, 418 RBI, 3,426 PA, 113 OPS +, 16.5 WAR

The Pirates' first spark of hope came in 2004 when they selected Walker in the first round of the amateur draft. The Pittsburgh Kid would anchor second base during the first half of the decade, winning a Silver Slugger in 2014. He was undoubtedly the most reliable team player in the Pirates during his three years of playoffs.

SS Jordy Mercer: .256 BA, 55 HR, 277 RBI, 2,996 PA, 91 OPS +, 8 WAR

I tried to justify not putting Mercer in this place. Kevin Newman He had a better year in 2019 than Mercer, just like Jung-Ho Kang in 2015. But when you get to it, while Mercer was a fairly mediocre shortstop from 2015-2018, he had absolute dominance in the position. It is the best shortstop of the decade because Neal Huntington He did not acquire anyone to usurp his place in the lineup.

3B Josh Harrison: .277 BA, 52 HR, 269 RBI, 3,012 PAs, 94 OPS +, 14 WAR

During the 2009 exchange deadline, Huntington acquired a low-level box player and a pair of Cubs pitchers for John grabow Y Tom Gorzelanny. That minor league box player would move on to two All-Star games. Harrison's versatility and hustle and bustle made him a valuable member of the Pirates during his eight-year career with the team, and deserves a starting point here.

Lf Starling mars: .287 BA, 108 HR, 420 RBI, 3,986 PA, 115 OPS +, 29.1 WAR

Some may argue that Mars has not lived up to the massive exaggeration that surrounded it when it was promoted in 2012, but was the second best player of the Pirates decade and is a very good hitter and gardener. He probably should have been named for more than one All-Star team and could have deserved another or two gold gloves, but he was at least one player with three wins each year, in addition to his abbreviated seasons 2012 and 2017. Each team craves that level of consistency

CF Andrew McCutchen: .291 BA, 191 HR, 671 RBI, 5,336 PA, 138 OPS +, 37.1 WAR

The MVP of the decade and the best pirate since Barry Bonds. The Pirates desperately needed a guy like Cutch, and he was the catalyst for one of the most successful three-year races in franchise history. He remains, and always will be, loved by this city.

RF Gregory Polanco: .252 BA, 78 HR, 304 RBI, 2,664 PA, 100 OPS +, 5.8 WAR

The third part of the "garden of dreams". Polanco has never been able to raise his game to an All-Star level, and his mistakes in the field and on base routes are possibly his most defining moments as a player so far. Even so, it showed enough sparkles of brightness to guarantee its place in this equipment.

Bank

