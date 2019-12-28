Vilner donates Tesla Model 3 with a tastefully colorful interior

Loading...

It's been a few months since we last heard about Vilner, but the Bulgarian tuner specializing in manufacturing the best interiors for all types of vehicles is back with another project that used the Tesla Model 3 as a blank canvas .

The electric sedan has a very colorful cabin, which has retained part of the original eco leather, just to add different unique accents in turquoise and brown. These can be seen on the seats, center console, door panels, roof, pillars and sun visors. For a deeper effect, Vilner replaced the factory belts with brown ones and did the same with the "airbag" label on the handlebars.

Speaking of the project, the tuner said: "The gray digital darkness in the interior of a soundless car can be brought to life through a stylish and positively-minded combination of high-quality materials, inscribed in the original passenger space design", which "a creates a unique atmosphere of tranquility, serenity and enchanting hospitality around you, such as a homemade piece of clothing. "

Apart from a small & # 39; Vilner & # 39; logo on the trunk, there is nothing to give away the new identity of the Tesla Model 3. Everything else therefore remains the same as before, which means that there is no weird body kit that ruined aerodynamics and perhaps makes it noisier. The wheels, suspension and everything else is standard, as well as the zero emission powertrain. Regarding how well the car drives itself, you can find this by reading our review here, after you have viewed the image gallery below.

