Village Roadshow Pursues $ 1 Billion Private Equity Takeover Offer

Loading...

Loading

Pacific Equity's conditional and non-binding offer was presented in cash or in combination of cash and vouchers. The proposal is subject to due diligence, funding, approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board and the recommendation of the Village Roadshow Board.

The village informed shareholders in a statement to ASX on Thursday afternoon that there was "no certainty" that the offer would result in an agreement.

"The board is currently considering the proposal, including obtaining advice from its financial and legal advisers," the statement said.

"The board of directors believes that the interests of shareholders are best served by conducting exploratory discussions with [Pacific Equity] to determine if a proposal that is in the best interest of village shareholders can be presented."

Village Roadshow Director John Kirby, left, and his brother Robert Kirby.Credit: Dave Hunt

Entertainment company, which runs Gold Coast theme parks like Movie World, Wet & # 39; N & # 39; Wild and Sea World, posted good results for Fiscal 2019 after a feud Bitter between members of the founding family over how the business had been run after a three-year drop in stock prices wiped out $ 500 million in business value.

Loading

Pacific Equity previously purchased the Hoyts movie chain from a consortium of owners, including James Packer, for $ 440 million in 2007. The company invested approximately $ 100 million in the company before selling the movie chain to a company of Chinese investment in 2014, for around 800 million dollars. .

The company declined to comment, but sources close to Pacific said Village's diverse assets in film distribution, marketing, theme parks and cinemas were attractive, with a 65-year history in the industry and strong similarities with Hoyts.