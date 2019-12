Loading...

Video- Warming up soon

Updated: 7:18 AM EST December 21, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

NOW SAME WHERE YOU CAN SEE SOME BEAUTIFUL COLORS IN HEAVEN. IT'S A GREAT BEGINNING TO OUR WEEKEND HERE. SUNRISE STARTING AT 7:10, BUT YOU ARE ALREADY SEE SOME COLORS. CHECK THIS TEMPERATURE. We are close to around 22, which feels like it is around 12 when it fades into a slight breeze outside the northwest. We will begin to see some improvements soon. TODAY MAKING OUR ROAD IN THE 30 YEARS, BUT EVENTUALLY MAKING A RUNNING TOWARDS 50 BY BEGINNING THE NEXT WEEK. SOMETHING OF THE COLDEST AIR IS AS IT MOVES IN AREAS OF NEW HAMPSHIRE. WE HAVE CONCORD UP TO 2 DEGREES THIS MORNING. JAFFREY AT 2 AS WELL. ORANGE 6 DEGREES NOW, BUT WHILE MOVING NEAR THE CITY, MOST OF US IN THE LOW TEENAGERS. NORWOOD 17. EVEN WE HAVE PLYMOUTH DOWN TO THE SOUTH AT 19 DEGREES. WHILE MOVING TO THE WEST HERE, SEE HOW THESE TEMPERATURES ARE HERE IN THE HIGH OF 20 TO EVEN IN THE UNDER 30. CHICAGO AT 33. THAT IS THE BEST WARM UP THAT WILL BEGIN TOWARDS AND WE WILL ACCUMULATE ANYTHING WARMER WITH A SOUTHWEST WIND DELIVERING THIS NIGHT, CONTINUING AND REALLY BEGINNING TO START HIGH GEAR IN MORNING AND MONDAY. So that's what is going to help bring that warm trend. FOR NOW, WE'RE ONLY THICKING GRADUALLY HOTER TODAY. WE PASS THE LOW 20 IN BOSTON THIS MORNING WITH SUN WITH SOME GRADUAL CLOUDS THAT INCREASE THIS AFTERNOON, EVENTUALLY CLOUDY CLOUDY FOR THIS AFTERNOON WITH THE SUNSET. BUT THOSE HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE STILL HANDLED TO BEAT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 30. ANYWHERE IN HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO THE HALF OF THE 30 TO MORE NORTH AND NORTH EAST OF THE CITY. A HALF TO HIGHER THAN 30 MOVING TO THE SOUTH AND EAST TO THE CAPE COD AND THE ISLANDS. THE WIND DIRECTION WILL BEGIN TO CHANGE THE SOUTHWEST THIS NIGHT. That will help keep our temperatures a little hotter. MOST LOCATIONS IN THE 20 YEARS, BUT WHILE LOWERING TO CAPE AND THE ISLANDS 30. WINTER SOLSTICE AT 11:19. SO OFFICIALLY WINTER IS STARTING THIS AFTERNOON, EVEN WEATHER WINTER BEGAN ON DECEMBER 1 1. HERE ARE OUR LOW TEMPERATURES THIS NIGHT. MANY OF US IN THE 20 YEARS, NORTH AND WEST TEENS, BUT IN GENERAL ONLY A LITTLE OF A WARM UP THAT WILL HELP US TAKE THE MORNING OF THE 40s. WE ARE WAITING FOR MOST OF THE SPOTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE 40s. IN THE SHOP FOR US WHEN STARTING THE BEGINNING OF HANUKKAH. WITH THAT FORECAST TODAY, NOTICE HERE. OF course, WE HAVE THE PATRIOT GAME THAT TAKES THE BUFFALO TICKETS WITH TRANSFER ONLY, BUT THE CLOUDS ARE INCREASING. UNDER 30 AND EVENTUALLY DOWN IN THE 20 BY THE SECOND HALF OF THE GAME. Then the cold will be strong. While traveling on Monday, everything is clear. That is the case for Tuesday too. BUT IF YOU GO TO THE WEST HERE, BEAUTIFUL OF THE ROCKS, DENVER, MOVING TO THE WEST, THERE IS A NEXT STORM SYSTEM FORWARD, WE HAVE NOTICE IF YOU ARE LEAVING THAT WAY. ALSO SOME RAINS TO THE SOUTHEAST. OUR CHRISTMAS DAY IS VERY FINE. MAINLY SUNNY. HIGH IN THE LOW 40 & # 39; S. OUR NEXT OPPORTUNITY OF ANY SNOW OR RAIN SIGNAL THAT IS EXPECTED UNTIL FRIDAY. That is moving as we head in the morning. IT IS A CLIPPER SYSTEM, SO IT IS QUICK TO MOVE, BUT THERE IS A CHANCE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW FOR RAIN. WE

Video- Warming up soon

Updated: 7:18 AM EST December 21, 2019

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese is following a gradual warm-up until Monday. Also, your latest travel perspective for the holidays.

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese is following a gradual warm-up until Monday. Also, your latest travel perspective for the holidays.

.