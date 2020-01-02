Video shows Amazon truck losing control near Wyo windy border

Loading...

A screenshot of the video shows an Amazon truck seconds after it lost control and crashed into an I-25 Wednesday a few miles south of the Wyoming border. Extreme winds have made travel conditions difficult in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming. (Daryl Orr via Twitter)

CASPER, Wyo – Video of an Amazon truck struggling to stay on the road began to circulate on social media Wednesday afternoon.

The video, broadcast by Daryl Orr, a Denver televised storm hunter, shows the semi-tractor swerving in the wind as it headed north on I-25 a few miles from the Wyoming border. .

After a number of corrections, the driver lost traction and rotated the unit, breaking through the middle but avoiding jackknifing.

Watch as this truck @amazon Prime loses control in front of me due to extremely strong winds on I-25 at the border of Colorado / Wyoming a few moments ago @DenverChannel @ Denver7Traffic @abc pic.twitter.com/c8TZcXBrUL

– Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020

Another video posted by Orr shows the same semi passing other trucks before the crash.

Before he lost control, he didn't stop. He even overtook other trucks. Pic.twitter.com/LkdJYAlPT6

– Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020

Yesterday, a number of images of overturned half units were posted on social media by law enforcement. The wind and blowing snow were strong enough to shut down most of I-80 yesterday afternoon.

No accidents have been reported as a result of yesterday's traffic accidents.