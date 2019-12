Loading...

Video- Messy storm brings ice risk

Updated: 7:24 AM EST December 29, 2019

KELLY ANN: I AM A METEOROLOGIST KELLY ANN CICALESE WITH HER LAST FORECAST WHILE WE ARE LOOKING AT A STORM TO OUR WEST. THIS IS IMPACTING A LOT OF COUNTRY NOW. It rains from the midwest to the south, snow and ice as it moves north. THE CONCERN IS SOME OF WHICH MAKES US IMPACT. THE IMPACTS HERE INCLUDE THE RAIN, THE LARGEST AND INTERRUPTING IMPACTS UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. A CHANCE OF MORE THAN ONE INCH AND A HALF RAIN FOR THE MAJORITY OF THE AREA. ICE AND SMOOTH ROADS, THE AMOUNT OF ICE IS ARRIVING AT A POINT IN WHICH WE CAN SEE SOME CURRENT ENERGY, WITH A COATING OF OUR LINES AND TREES, SO THAT TREE DAMAGE IS ALSO POSSIBLE. THAT INCLUDES A GOOD PART OF THE COUNTY OF WORCESTER AND HILLS DE GALLO, AND MOVES SAFELY TO WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS AND TRAVELS THROUGH VERMONT. ICE BRINGS AN ENAMEL ALONG THE PIKE AREAS AND THE 95 TRAVEL ZONES AND PORTIONS OF MIDDLESEX COUNTY AND IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. THE JOURNEY WILL BECOME A LOT OF TRICK WHILE WE GO IN THE MORNING IN THESE LOCATIONS. IN ANY SNOW OR SHOWERS, ACCUMULATION IS MINIMUM FOR MASSACHUSETTS. FOR BOSTON AND AREAS OF THE SOUTH, AS MAXIMUM UP TO ONE INCH, WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANT. WITH CHANGE TO THE RAIN, WE WILL SEE A LOT OF WASHING. A SOIL COATING, ONE INCH OR TWO, POSSIBLE WHILE MOVING TO THE NORTH AND WEST OF THE CITY. That's where we see a mixture of sleet and snow for when you wake up on Monday morning. TWO TO FOUR INCHES, ALONG THE NEW BORDER OF HAMPSHIRE-MASSACHUSETTS, MOVING THROUGH A LOT OF MASSACHUSETTS. PARKER NORTHWARD, IT IS WHERE WE CAN GET SNOW EXTENSIONS. THE STRONGEST WIND IS EXPECTED IN THE OUTER LAYER, BUT LET ME GET IT THROUGH THE DEADLINE. TOMORROW AT NIGHT, THE WIND WINS AT 30 MILES PER HOUR FOR A GOOD PART OF OUR AREA, BUT THE STRONGEST WIND AS WE GO UNTIL TUESDAY AND PREDAWN HOURS. 45 MILES PER HOUR AT CAPE COD AND THE ISLANDS, BUT CAPE ANN COULD SEE ALSO THE WIND GUSTS. THE GUSTS OF WIND WILL LOWER WHILE WE HAVE AWAY ON TUESDAY. WE ARE GOING TO ENTER THE SAME, MOVING UNTIL SUNDAY AT NIGHT AND THE STORM THAT APPROACHES THE AREAS TO THE WEST OF 495. KEEP AN EYE AROUND 7:00, BUT FOR BOSTON, YOUR TIME CLOSE TO 9:00 UNTIL THE ARRIVAL. THE INTENSITY COLLECTS DURING THE NIGHT, AND THIS IS WHEN THE VISIBILITY WILL BE MUCH LOWER AS WE RAISE INTENSE SOUTH OF THE PEAK, THROUGH THE PEAK AND NORTH, THAT MIX OF SLOW AND SNOW. WE DON'T TALK A LOT OF SNOW IN DIRECTION UNTIL MONDAY, BUT READ SNOW AND LEAD STILL ACCUMULATING ON THE ROAD, AND WHERE WE HAVE THE PAINTING, MU OF WORCESTER COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS AND NORTH AND WEST AREAS OF THE CITY FOR SOUTH BOSTON, IT'S THE OLD RAIN. MONDAY AFTERNOON, THIS RAIN LINE WILL CHANGE GRADUALLY TO THE NORTH. AT THE BEGINNING OF MONDAY AFTERNOON, WE ARE RAINING MAINLY WE ARE TREATING WITH A FEW LIGHT POINTS THAT TRAVEL NORTH. FOR TUESDAY MORNING, THE CONCERN FOR ICE IS DEFINITELY LESS BECAUSE OUR TEMPERATURES WILL BE WARMER. YOU CAN SEE A PLACE SMOOTH OR TWO MOVE TO NEW HAMPSHIRE AND NORTH OF WORCESTER COUNTY, BUT WITH TEMPERATURES THAT APPROACH TO THE SUPERIOR 30 TO NEAR 40, IT WILL BE SUFFICIENTLY WARM WHERE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE RAIN LOST, THE SEVERAL RAIN TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. TODAY, CLOUDS IN THE INCREASE, BUT HIGH TODAY IN THE LOW TO THE MIDDLE 40, SLIGHTLY ABOVE. CALDER THIS NIGHT As the storm progresses. AND IMPACT DAY OF MORNING TIME. NUISANCE CLIMATE FOR TUESDAY MORNING AND SOME SPOTS SMOOTH SMOOTHES FROM THE NORTH AND LIGHT IN ANOTHER PART. STARTING IN 2020 WEDNESDAY WI

Meteorologist Kelly Ann Cicalese is following a messy winter storm, with rain, ice, sleet and snow. The storm starts Sunday night.

