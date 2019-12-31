Video assistant referees only use for `` clear and obvious '' offside errors, according to decision makers

Loading...

This advice should be that technology cannot make a final decision on offside because it can determine if a shot has crossed the goal line, and therefore VAR should only be used to correct "clear and obvious" errors. . "It's always clear and obvious – it's an important principle," said Brud.

"If you spend several minutes trying to figure out if it's offside or not, then it's not clear and obvious. In theory, a millimeter of offside is offside, but if a decision is made that a player is not offside, and that the VAR tries to identify by looking at five, six, seven, 10, 12 cameras if it was offside, the initial decision should stand.

"If something is not clear at first glance, it is not obvious and should not be taken into account. Looking at a camera angle is one thing, but looking at 15, trying to find something which was potentially not even there, it was not the idea of ​​the VAR principle. It must be clear and obvious. "

The Premier League is categorical: it correctly and systematically applies VAR in conjunction with the "laws of the game" of IFAB, which do not provide that offside decisions are "clear and obvious". The Premier League also has no plans to change the way VAR checks offside decisions.

The IFAB also underlined that next year's directions will be a routine update, unrelated to the events in England over the weekend.

The guiding principle stated for VAR is that it should only assist the arbitrator "if there is a clear and obvious error" or "missed serious incident".

However, then explaining the practical application of VAR, the IFAB guidelines list a series of "factual" scenarios, including offside, if a player has been fouled inside from the penalty area or if the ball is out of play, and says that only a La VAR, rather than a field test, is generally required.

UEFA's attempt to change that, so that offsides are subject to the "clear and obvious" principle rather than being viewed as a binary and factual appeal, is believed to have the backing of the Football Association and other British football associations.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool are among the other players to have had excluded goals this season due to what has been called VAR's "underarm principle", where goals are excluded by millimeters, despite doubts about the accuracy of the technology. Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA, argued for flexibility that offers "a tolerance that reflects the margin of error in the system".

A proposal that would mean that the VAR protocol is worded differently could then be made before the IFAB meeting in February, although any proposal would also require support from FIFA, where Arsene Wenger, the new director of football development global, will have say influence.

Wolves captain Conor Coady said it was "horrible … hard to take" when his team's tie was ruled out Sunday against Liverpool. City manager Pep Guardiola described VAR as "a big mess" and said he hoped he could do better next season.

Crystal Palace director Roy Hodgson compared VAR offside technology to radar without any margin of error when you could be recorded slightly exceeding the limit but actually driving slightly slower.

The Telegraph, London

