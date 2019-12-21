Victory Invests While City Coach Laments "Unusual Mistakes"

Loading...

"In the end, it was what players wanted to invest in the game today that was key to me.

"I told them before the match, it is the investment that is important."

Could this be the key to a mid-season renewal? Kurz hopes it will, but he always says there is work to be done.

"Victory is useful, but we have to play in all matches this way. We can do it, it is hard work, and it is good to see that the development of the team goes into the good direction."

City coach Erick Mombaerts made no secret of his disappointment. Sydney having shot at Wellington, it was a great opportunity for the club to close the gap at the top of the table.

"It was not a good performance. We started without mental intensity. We lost too many duels and

they found solutions on a large scale, "he said.

"I am very disappointed with this, and when we have it, we don't create enough of it.

"We have made big mistakes. We know that [Ola] Toivonen is still at the far post, we are working on it, but we conceded it. The second goal is a big mistake by the central defender [Curtis Good].

"The second half of our aggression has been better, but it is a journey and they won the challenge today."

Mombaerts wants his players to have more confidence in themselves, especially in big games like this.

"Maybe when expectations are higher, some players lack confidence and today I think they did," he said.

"We have made unusual mistakes. We have to be stronger to build from the back. We have to be better tactically, mentally and physically."

