Victoria Beckham entertains with David's father at a fancy party

Victoria Beckham disagrees with her father-in-law on the guest list in a luxurious baptism that she and her husband David are throwing for their two youngest children.

The designer / singer has banned the daughter of Ted Beckham's girlfriend, millionaire lawyer and teacher Hilary Meredith, from attending an elegant Christmas christening party this weekend for Harper, 8, and Cruz, 14. , reported The Sun.

Victoria Beckham, 45, and her iconic husband, soccer player, 44, are organizing the event at their Cotswolds mansion and invited Ted, 71, and Meredith, 60, but they blocked her Daughter, Charlotte, 27.

The Beckhams said they couldn't fit one more person at the party, where staff have to sign confidentiality agreements and where guests have been asked to dress in a "complete and fabulous" style.

The guest list includes director Guy Ritchie, who will be Cruz's best man, and actress Eva Longoria, who along with Victoria's sister, Louise, will be one of Harper's godmothers.

Sir Elton John, who is the godfather of Beckham's two eldest sons, Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17, is among the guests, as is David Furnish and Liv Tyler.

