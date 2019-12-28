Victor Oladipo's healthy return

Loading...

The thought was that the Indiana Pacers might be on hold earlier this season. Yes, the Pacers had a significant talent infusion with Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb, but they also lost Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young. More importantly, Indiana started the year without Victor Oladipo and it was unclear when he would return from a broken right quad tendon that had suffered in January 2019.

Instead of figuring out what their team would look like, the Pacers started this season with a crack. They are between 21 and 10 years old, occupy fifth place in the Eastern Conference and still have to greet Oladipo. They benefited from a relatively soft opening schedule (their schedule strength is 22nd according to the ESPN ranking) and were a dominant home team (14-3). Indiana sits nicely as the calendar turns to 2020, but there are still things the Pacers can hope for in the new year.

# 1: A healthy oladipo

Oladipo took the league by storm when he first arrived in Indiana and immediately became one of the best guards at the Eastern Conference. Even with Brogdon's rise as Pacers' Lead Guard, the team still doesn't have a perimeter creator with Oladipos athletics. Because of this, the number one on Indiana’s wish list is a healthy return for the best player. The seventh year security guard is aiming for a return before the all-star break, which would give him about a year of recovery. He trained with the Pacers G-League team, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, while on the way back.

The pairing of Oladipo with Brogdon in the background is an enticing prospect for the Pacers. The team's main difficulty in the 2018 playoff series against Cleveland (other than LeBron James as LeBron James) was the lack of a second creator alongside Oladipo. Darren Collison turned out to be too limited, but Brogdon is certainly more capable. He was the main driver of the crime this season, but he was probably a bit overwhelmed in this role as he suffered some cuts during the season. Still, Brogdon would be good to play alongside Oladipo, and the Pacers blanket with this perimeter tandem is just about every second-division candidate in the east.

Once Oladipo is back, the Pacers should also consider replacing their existing mascot with Thingamajig for the rest of the season.

# 2: Clarity in the middle position

The Pacers have two centers that deserve to start for a playoff team: Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. As a result, they start together, although neither is a real force ahead. Turner's injuries have cleared the way for Sabonis to be a loner most of the season, but Indiana has yet to find out if this is a realistic forecourt of the future.

The Pacers have a point difference of plus-8.3 this year with Turner and Sabonis on the pitch, depending on Cleaning the Glass. That jumps to plus-10.1 with sabonis and without gymnasts, but drops to minus-10.9 with gymnasts and without sabonis. Turner has the higher defense limit and theoretical three-point range, but the production of Sabonis (17.8 points and 13.5 rebounds per game) has dwarfed that of Turner (12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds) , A possible trade could clear the jam, but the pacers need clarity. You can try to win now, and given the age and history of Oladipo and Brogdon, you probably shouldn't be waiting. You need to find out which of Sabonis or Turner can help you succeed in the present.

# 3: More three-point shots

Indiana is not a bad three-point team, but the Pacers could stand to improve their frequency. They take the least three of a team in the league other than San Antonio and like the Spurs, the Pacers love their long twos in midfield. Warren and Lamb are middle-class artists who appreciate the freedom that Nate McMillan's misdemeanors offer them to take the type of jumper they like, but Indiana could use a little more juice for his misdemeanor. If the two wings and Brogdon take a few steps back when shooting, the Pacers could become a real threat to the Eastern Conference.

