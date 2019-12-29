Vic Fangio speaks very well of Garrett Bolles, leaving questions about the future

Loading...

October 13, 2019; Denver, CO, United States; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) reacts after receiving a penalty in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.

Garett Bolles' time as a member of the Denver Broncos has been a slippery slope.

When Denver selected it with their 2017 first-round pick, they expected Utah Ute to intervene and anchor the Broncos' offensive line for years to come.

A husky growl, Bolles is made to play in the NFL; However, his mental hardness and his ability to make adjustments have been questioned during his first three seasons in the NFL.

Bolles' biggest problem is his inability to cleanly block his opponent. Bolles accumulated 28 penalties in his first two full NFL seasons and that trend continued in the 2019 season.

Bolles accumulated 15 penalties this season, which paralyzed the units and devastated the Broncos' offensive game plan. That said, No. 72 has improved as this season has progressed and has shown signs of growth as the 2019 season comes to an end.

While call waiting has been problematic, Bolles has been the most consistent link in the Broncos' offensive line this season, playing every hit for the team. Its consistency has helped the Broncos deal with an offensive line that has been plagued with injuries this year.

Coach Vic Fangio praised Bolles for his consistency and dedication to the team during this week's practice.

"The only thing that Garett forgets and that is not mentioned much is that he is there every day: every day to practice, every game to play, he plays every play and is reliable in that regard," Fangio explained. "I think that is an important quality that you are looking for in all players. He has done that. He has played better this last time. I don't want to say what game he started, but in this recent past he has played better."

Many have called for the Broncos to withdraw from Bolles after prolonged periods of bad play, but their performance in the final stretch could indicate that they will be with the team next season and possibly beyond. In all likelihood, it will be the initial left tackle again in 2020; his rookie contract is four years, and that is the last year of the agreement.

If Bolles manages to clear his penalties, he could prove to be a valuable commodity for Denver given his effectiveness in the running game.

In addition to being reliable, Bolles has the skill set to be a solid lineman in the NFL if he improves the mental component of his game.

Denver will probably point to a tackle or two in the next draft, but there is still an opportunity for Bolles to solidify as a member of the Broncos line if the season ends strongly.