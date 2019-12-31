"Very disappointing ending": Utah trampled by Texas in the very forgettable Alamo Bowl

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – On the first Friday of December, the University of Utah football team was in a privileged position to make something special happen, or even more special than the 11 wins they had already compiled.

The Utes had won eight straight games to win the Pac-12 South Division. They had risen to the top spot in the No. 5 college football playoff rankings and were a victory over Oregon away from a place in the semifinals or receiving an invitation to the Rose Bowl for the first time.

Unfortunately for Utah, the sweet dream of a season had a nightmare that ended when a team so full of confidence lost its composure.

The Utes followed their disappointing defeat against Oregon in the Pac-12 title game with a 38-10 hit loss on Tuesday night at the Alamodome against a Texas team that entered the Alamo Bowl with only seven wins.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham crosses the field after the Utes defeat 38-10 at the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) has his feet ripped under him by Texas Longhorns defender Caden Sterns (7) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) and linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate after firing Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the second half of Valero Alamo Bowl in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December. 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) is stopped by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes runner Zack Moss (2) made a motion to his Sportsmanship Trophy after Utes' 38-10 loss to the Texas Longhorns at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, 31 December 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) cannot find the pass in the end zone while being defended by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah runner Utes Zack Moss (2) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Anthony Cook (4) and linebacker Ayodele Adeoye (40) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas , on Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) tries to reach Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) while blocked by offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter (68) during the first half of Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Texas Longhorns runner Kirk Johnson (28), stiff linebacker for Utah Utes Quinn Fabrizio (25) on his way to the end zone during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, December. 31, 2019. Utah Utes defender Terrell Burgess (26) also defended himself on the play. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) is approached by Texas Longhorns defender Chris Adimora (11) during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, May 31 December 2019 Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (32) warming up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah offensive lineman Utes Nick Ford (55) warms up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Cooper Whittingham, grandson of head coach Kyle Whittingham, watches players leave the field after the warm-ups before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A ball for Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) is knocked down from Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Adimora (11) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31. 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Uki Leki Fotu (99) fights one block from Texas Longhorns Cade Brewer (80) tight end during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes defender Javelin Guidry (28) intercepts a ball intended for the Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) during the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31 of 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

A pair of Utah Utes fans applaud in the stands during the second half of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes take the field before the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

"It was a very disappointing end to a very good season," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

The most disappointing part could have been that the December Utes really didn't look like the squad that mistreated and defeated most of the opponents, especially on the defensive side.

Case in point: Texas ran for 231 yards against the nation's stingiest attack defense; he won 438 total yards, which was 172 more than the No. 3 defense normally allows; and scored more than any other team against the Utes throughout the season.

"That is a really talented team, the University of Utah. They won 11 games for a reason," said Texas coach Tom Herman. "We knew we were going to have to play with a great passion and greater physicality than them, and I am very proud of our boys for doing so."

The Longhorns, whom Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said were probably the most talented 8-5 team in the country, also dominated the defensive side. The Utes scored 24 points less than their average and simply could not arm sustained impulses or give quarterback Tyler Huntley and runner Zack Moss the time and space to do what they do best.

"I felt they were playing a little harder than us," said Huntley. "They arrested us on key casualties, third casualties, fourth casualties, and that's what happened."

Moss, the best runner of all time in Utah, only won 57 yards on the ground in 16 attempts, while Huntley, usually super efficient, only passed 126 yards (in 15 of 23 passes) and was captured five times.

"We marked a ton of juice," said Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai, who had three catches. "Enough juice to fill this entire stadium."

That energy was also there in all three areas, so much so that Texas is the team that seemed stacked with All-American players.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in 12 of 18 passes and ran for 77 yards and a score, while runner Keaontay Ingram ran for 111 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The Longhorns also received great momentum from their special teams, including a 71-yard clearance return by D’Shawn Jamison who set their first touchdown.

Texas moved the ball quite easily across the field on the first attempt, but the Utes hardened their defense and kept the Longhorns to a 29-yard field goal.

Playing in front of a very partisan crowd – Austin is only 80 miles away – the Texas squad led the score 10-0 after Jamison's huge return from a 49-yard clearance by Ute freshman, Ben Lennon gave the Longhorns the ball in 6.

"It's a shame we didn't finish stronger," Whittingham said after his team finished with a record of 11-3, marking only the third time the Utes have won 10 or more games. "No one is happy in our locker room. Everyone is disappointed."

It only got worse in the second half for the Utes.

Ossai reached Huntley and knocked him down in a fourth-chance play in the initial possession of the third quarter. Three plays later, Ehlinger connected with Ingram for an 11-yard touchdown pass and a 17-0 lead.

Utah finally showed some offensive spark before settling for a 32-yard Jadon Redding field goal after a 60-yard drive stopped.

That impulse did not last long. Texas made a 75-yard course in just seven plays to advance 24-3 after a 6-yard TD race by Ehlinger.

Two members of the now famous Hallandale High Trio gave Utah a final burst of hope when Huntley crowned a 75-yard course with a 4-yard touchdown pitch to his former Miami-area teammate Demari Simpkins.

However, less than four minutes later, Texas had scored two more touchdowns: a 15-yard connection between Ehlinger and Devin Duvernay and a 49-yard run by Ingram, to give most of the 60,147 attendees even more to cheer this up. New Year Eve.

"That certainly felt like a game at home," Herman admitted.

On the other hand, it felt like a disaster from a trip to the Alamo area that visitors would rather not remember.

GAME NOTES: Utah runner Zack Moss received the Fred Jacoby Sports Award, while Texas QB Sam Ehlinger was named an offensive MVP and linebacker Joseph Ossai earned the MVP Defensive honors. … Utah coach Whittingham fell to 11-3 in the bowl games, but remains fifth in NCAA history as a percentage of bowl wins in .786. … Texas now has a 2-0 record against Utah, with the other victory (21-12) in Austin in 1982. … Field quarterback Jason Shelley recorded some time on the defensive field, anticipating a possible move for the future.