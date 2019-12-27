"Very concerned": EU chief warns that a further delay in Brexit may be necessary – nationally

Loading...

The European Union and Britain will struggle to seal an agreement on trade and other aspects of their future relationship after Brexit next year and should consider extending negotiations beyond 2020, a leading EU official said in a Friday published interview.

The UK is expected to leave the EU on January 31. If so, it will be the first time that a country has left the world's largest trading block.

Negotiations between the remaining members and the UK government on future trade, fisheries, education and transport relations can only start after this date and must be completed by the end of 2020.

"I am very concerned about how little time we have," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the French business newspaper Les Echos. "It seems to me that we should seriously consider on both sides whether the negotiations can be carried out in such a short time."

"I think it makes sense to take stock in the middle of the year and, if necessary, to agree on an extension of the transition period," said von der Leyen.

As chairman of the executive committee, von der Leyen heads the EU institution, which is responsible for the Brexit talks and the negotiation of trade agreements on behalf of the member states.

Such trade pacts routinely take years, and companies fear that the UK may face a new no-deal scenario of Brexit in early 2021 if the question remains whether duty-free trading with the country's largest trading partner is possible.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he would not agree to delays. Johnson, who won a solid parliamentary majority in an election earlier this month, which helped him get an agreement on Brexit exit from the lower house of parliament,

The Brexit law included changes that prevented the UK government from extending the transition period beyond 2020.

According to Article 50 of the EU regulations on the Lisbon Treaty, which regulates how countries leave the block, a renewed extension of the exit procedure must be agreed by June 30, 2020.

