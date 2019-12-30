Vegan shoes will become the next sustainable plant-based fashion in 2020

Loading...

Environmentally friendly meatless food products shook the fast food industry in 2019. Experts say that the trend that will change next year's game on sustainable consumer goods can be plant-based – or "vegan." – Sports shoes. In December, Reebok, owned by Adidas since 2005, unveiled the design of its first plant-based running shoe, the Floatride GROW, which is expected to hit stores next fall. The upper part of the shoe is mainly made of eucalyptus. Their soles are made of castor and natural rubber. The scheduled debut comes two years after Reebok began selling a "vegan" version of his famous Newport (NP) Classic shoes made with cotton and corn. The most sustainable version of NP Classics is "lifestyle" shoes not designed for athletic performance. On the contrary, the president of the Reebok brand, Matt O & # 39; Toole, says that Floatride GROW is strong enough to withstand the wear of intense and constant use by athletes. "One of the challenges for the innovation team had to be equal or better" to the NP Classics vegans, O & # 39; Toole told CNN Business. "In fact, we have our own test machines. The shoe is held as well as our other shoes." Meanwhile, Adidas has announced its FUTURECRAFT.LOOP shoe, a high performance product that is 100% recyclable. The company has said that it is a shoe that was made to be remade: shoes are worn, sent back and then remade. He plans to launch it to the public in 2021. Reebok and Adidas are just two of the top athletic retailers competing to reach the ground floor of what experts hope will eventually be a burgeoning market for plant-based shoes, as the Discarded footwear is filled US landfills. Americans throw about 300 million pairs of shoes every year, according to the US Department of Interior. In combination with the discarded clothing, the EPA says that those shoes accounted for approximately 8.9 million tons, approximately 17.6%, of the 50.7 million tons of garbage filled by U.S. landfills in 2017. Most shoe waste is made up of of non-biodegradable plastic, leather and petroleum-based rubber, materials that take an average of 25 to 80 years to decompose naturally, several footwear companies told CNN Business. In recent years, calls for climate change reform and for large corporations to engage in more sustainable business practices have created a niche market among young people who are interested in shoes that are more biodegradable. In 2017, the global sports shoe market reached an estimated $ 64.3 billion, according to the analysis of Grand View Research, which concluded that the market would increase by more than 5% by 2025. A study of the "future of footwear" in 2019 commissioned by the market research firm NPD discovered that millennials and Generation Z, the main consumers of sports shoes, are "very concerned. We refer to" about the environment. "Our survey shows that consumers were concerned about where their shoes were manufactured and whether they were manufactured ethically or not, "NPD senior sports industry advisor Matt Powell told CNN Business. "About 35% of respondents said they would be willing to pay more for the sustainability of footwear. While it is not the entire market, that is certainly a category for growth." Nike lowered the toe in the waters of plant-based sports shoes. A few months ago, with the limited launch of a custom "100% organic" Nike Air Max 90. The industry leader in sports shoes partnered with the environmentally friendly urban clothing brand Maharishi to create and circumvent pairs of its own "vegan" footwear in August for $ 150. The shoes have been resold for up to $ 1,446 per couple on second-hand sales sites. Maharishi's sales associate Miles Chick said the organizers of the promotion were flooded with requests to participate in the online draw of Nike's vegan shoes. "When the word spread, a kind of alarm began to sound in the vegan community," he said. Nike says that sustainability has been at the center of its business for decades, but noted that recent research on climate change has forced the company to change the way it manufactures and sells its shoes. In 2015 and 2016, Greenpeace criticized Nike and some other companies for not eliminating the use of perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs), which protect products from corrosion, but also make them more harmful to the environment. In August, Nike, Adidas and Puma joined 30 other clothing companies as signatories of the G7 Fashion Pact, which French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron presented at the annual G7 Summit. Nike has also committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 30% by 2030 through its partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. "We exist to serve athletes … We know that if there is no planet there is no sport." A Nike spokesman told CNN Business in a statement sent via email. "To advance in a more sustainable future, companies of all sizes must think holistically, innovate solutions and adopt the principles of circularity." Powell, the sports industry consultant, says the jury still doesn't know how many Americans will buy shoes made of more sustainable materials. about the versions they know and love. "I think there are many other things involved in what makes a shoe successful," he said. "The style has to be right and the shoe has to work. Reebok knows how to make shoes. I am quite convinced that this shoe will work well." Hearst TV contributed to this report.

Hearst TV contributed to this report.

