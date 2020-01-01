Vangelic offers a perfect start to the year for champion dad

Loading...

It took $ 400,000 to secure Vangelic and Konstantatos was the first of the big union to take part, so the filly is sporting her bristles.

On Wednesday, when she started racing on the track from Kensington to Randwick, she looked at each piece like a racehorse. She followed the speed and found the front in the 300m and when challenged by Godolphin beginner Perruche, she walked away.

"It is a great feeling. Having the first Vancouver winner in my colors is amazing. I'm so proud, ”said Konstantatos.

"She will not reach the Gold Coast, but I hope she may be watching later in the year."

Vangelic had 1½ lengths to lose in Parkakeet's victory; Jemess was 2¾ from third place. But the celebrations were tempered by the concerns of the favorite, Yumi, who galloped only a few hundred meters before Kerrin McEvoy pulled her.

Yumi was taken to Randwick Equine Hospital and treated for a pelvis injury.

This is a solid ownership group at Vangelic, including David Lilley, who had four Randwick winners during the holiday season. It all started with Quackerjack in the Villiers Stakes, before the Frenchman Vadiyann ​​and Mr Dependable won the following Saturdays.

“It was a great race. In fact, I didn't get into this filly until late because there was something in it after an outing in Melbourne, which I took, "said Lilley. “It was a good victory and we could have a good two years for carnival too.

"I have good horses right now."

John O & # 39; Shea won a winning triple for the afternoon with Killer Instinct, Twentyfour Carat and Private Thoughts, which only ran because Tuesday's Gosford meeting was canceled after the second race.

On Wednesday, trainer John O & # 39; Shea took off for 2020 in Randwick.

"He was in the fourth race and arrived on the track. He was going up and down on the highway and was ready to go this morning, so we ran him," said O & # 39; Shea. "It’s the first time I’ve done this, but for now, you’re just leaving them on the run because you don’t know if the meetings are going on with all the fires."

Meanwhile, the unprecedented fire situation around the state is expected to affect racing for the next month.

Traditional Gundagai New Year races had to be canceled due to poor air quality on Wednesday and delegates have already postponed Moruya on January 6.

“We are monitoring the situation, but the south coast, in particular, is worrying. I think there will be more changes to the program there in the coming weeks, "said Marc Van Gestel, chief commissioner of NSW Racing.

