Vanden High Boys Soccer falls in Las Lomas – The Reporter

The Vanden High School men's soccer team lost a 1-0 decision to Las Lomas de Walnut Creek on Saturday.

“We were slow. We couldn't get on track, ”said coach Ignacio Villasenor. “We had a strong defensive effort by Brandon Delcore and Conner Chance. If it weren't for Cooper Mathies' performance by stopping eight-point blank shots and having 15 saves in total, I think the result would have been worse. ”

The Knights improved to 5-0 overall.

The Vikings fell to 2-5-1 overall. They host Concord on Saturday.

Youth baseball

The hawks house the camp this weekend

Solano Community College is organizing a four-week baseball camp starting Saturday.

Falcons head coach Scott Stover will lead the program along with the US Baseball Academy. UU.

Classes are available to players in grades 1 through 12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in batting, throwing, capturing, fielding and running. Space is limited.

Registration is already underway and parents can save 10 percent on their registration until Friday.

Enter the code NEWYEAR10 during payment to apply the discount.

For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487.