Vancouver Island Bus Depot Closure Part of industry-wide battle: CEO

A member of the Ahousaht First Nation on the west coast of Vancouver Island says the decline in bus connections in the province has affected them.

Maryanne Tizian, 69, says that she and her husband John have diabetes and that he is also waiting for a kidney transplant while she has had a mild heart attack.

The couple use buses to get to a doctor's appointment that is hours away at least once a month.

Since several bus depots on Vancouver Island closed this year, they have often waited outside for hours in bad weather conditions.

"It is difficult," said Titian. "My husband and I are not well, we get sick very quickly."

"It's windy at this time of year, it's raining, and it's snowing in some places," she said.

The closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island is part of a further decline in services across Canada that endanger some vulnerable people.

The biggest change was in 2018 when Greyhound Canada announced that it would cease operations across much of western Canada due to a sharp drop in demand.

End of an era for Greyhound Bus Service in B.C.

The provincial government stepped in to fill some of the gaps in northern British Columbia, including along the so-called Highway of Tears between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

BC Western North, operated by Pacific Western Transportation, now offers transportation along the route where at least 18 women were missing or murdered, some of whom were last seen as hitchhikers. It also serves Valemount, Dawson Creek, Fort. St. John and Fort Nelson.

A cluster of other companies also entered the void that Greyhound had left in parts of western Canada and northern Ontario, but did not match Greyhound's service.

While Greyhound announced that it was leaving the island months before the rest of western Canada, its disappearance continues to affect local bus companies, a company's CEO said.

John Wilson of the Wilson Group, which operates much of the Vancouver Island bus service through Wilson & # 39; s Transportation and Tofino Bus, said Greyhound played a key role in moving passengers and cargo across the country.

"This connectivity across the country has stopped," said Wilson. Apart from the internal freight services, the company now almost exclusively relies on passenger income.

Keremeos seniors complain of the lack of a greyhound replacement, no bus connection to the coast

The Wilson Group works with companies such as Ebus, who have made stops on the Greyhound Kelowna-Kamloops route to try to reconnect the interior with Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Ride-sharing services and consumers' own driving decisions also affect the bottom line, he said.

To offset the decline in demand, Wilson closed five bus depots in Port Alberni, Courtenay, Tofino, Parksville and Port Hardy this year.

"Unfortunately, we had to make some difficult decisions to close some stations," said Wilson.

Passengers are now mostly picked up by the roadside, although Wilson said the company is in talks with some local companies to allow passengers to wait inside.

Bus operators across North America face similar challenges, and eliminating stationary jobs is one way to reduce overhead without shortening routes.

While online bookings may not be accessible to many seniors or individuals without a credit card, 80 to 85 percent of passengers now book online, which reduces the need for ticketing agents, he said.

Wilson said the company's call center remains open and encourages passengers who encounter obstacles to reach them directly. The company will do its best to accommodate them.

New bus service to take over in BC. from the greyhound

New bus service to take over in BC. from the greyhound

"We definitely think it's a small minority," he said. “At the same time, they have to be taken care of and we want to take care of them. We do our best to maintain the service levels related to our schedules by reducing our overhead.

But the other option is to reduce the number of runs, which hurts people even more, I think. "

Back inland, the province agreed to temporarily offer BC Bus North service, and federal funding to cover half of the cost will expire in late March 2021.

BC Transit led a competitive procurement process for service providers on the current routes and the call for proposals that closed in August.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement that the contract would be closed and further information will be available in the coming weeks.

The current BC Bus North service will not be disrupted, it said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

