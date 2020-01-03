Valve was working on another portal game before Half-Life: Alyx

Loading...

Valve is a fairly large video game development studio and, although we haven't seen too many company releases for some time, they have finally revealed their latest game. Half-Life: Alyx will be released this year for the PC platform, as it was made specifically for VR headsets. What we are discovering now is that Half-Life was not the only video game franchise I was looking for when it was a new title release.

In a new revelation thanks to LunchHouse Software, we discovered that Valve was considering returning to the Portal franchise. This series of puzzle-based video games was a success and, it seems, was considered a prequel. Valve released the source code for LunchHouse Software, which will conduct a series to explain the game and the various components. One of the biggest changes is that there would not be a Gun Portal. Similarly, there are no Glados or Chell.

The game is based on a camera that can take pictures of objects in the world. From there, the player can invoke these objects and manipulate them so that they are larger or smaller. It's unclear what the riddles would look like for this game, but as more videos of LunchHouse Software are released, we probably have a better overall idea of ​​what Valve was looking for.

Nor are we sure why the study decided to kill this project. Perhaps he was too far from the Portal franchise or simply fell behind the work that was put in Half-Life: Alyx. While Valve does not tend to launch trilogy titles or three installments to any franchise, Half-Life is breaking that trend and this could bleed into other franchises such as Portal and the Left 4 Dead series.

