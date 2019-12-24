Vacaville veterans see great participation in Christmas Eve dinner – The Reporter

Loading...

Smiles and the Christmas spirit were exhibited in the Veterans Memorial Building when Vacaville veterans organized their annual Christmas Eve community dinner.

Jeff Jewell, one of the organizers of the event, said that through donations from the community, there was more than enough food for everyone. This included turkeys, hams, green beans, mashed potatoes, salads, muffins and desserts such as cakes and cookies. He said that Walmart in the city of Suisun donated more than 600 rolls that morning, which helped put volunteers on top.

All that morning, volunteers were available to distribute meals to guests, as well as prepare take-away meals or deliveries. Jewell said they would deliver 382 meals that day and serve between 500 and 600 people in the room during the day. Due to the abundance of food, Jewell said the volunteers were ahead of deliveries.

"We have been blessed," he said.

Donna Simon, volunteer coordinator for the event, said there were approximately 160 volunteers helping the day of the event with others who had helped with the preparation since the beginning of the month.

"I receive phone calls until the last day," he said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus listen while David Pitrat, 5 from Vacaville, tells them about his Christmas wish during his visit Tuesday at the Vacaville Veterans Hall during the annual Christmas Eve dinner (Joel Rosenbaum – The Reporter)

Simon also said that meals were being delivered throughout Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun City and Dixon, with approximately 75 meals sent to those stationed at Travis Air Force Base.

Event coordinator Lew Derfuss said volunteers began arriving at 4 a.m.

"We turned on the ovens and started the heating process," he said.

Derfuss said Saturday was the main cooking day, in which volunteers prepared a record number of items for dinner.

"We cook and carve 51 turkeys and 380 pounds of ham in one day," he said. "We've never done so much in a day before."

This year, the event returned to its main center in the Veterans Memorial Building, which has just completed a $ 1.5 million renovation during the summer. Last year, Christmas Eve and Thanksgiving dinners were held at the Three Oaks Community Center, but all the preparation work was done on the main site, which Derfuss said was a nuisance.

"(It was) a logistical nightmare about cooking everything here and transporting it there," he said.

With dinners back in their usual place, Derfuss also wanted the community to know that the building was open so people could celebrate weddings and other functions.

Derfuss said the food is open to everyone, from homeless people to elected officials and those who just want to spend their holiday meals with the community.

"It's the full spectrum of people," he said.

One of the volunteers available was Delphine Metcalf-Foster, a resident of Vallejo and former National Commander of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), who volunteered for the first time for the event 10 years ago.

"I love doing this," he said. "We have to return our veterans."

Metcalf-Foster served in the Army for 21 years, retiring to the rank of first sergeant in 1996. Since then, she has been actively involved in helping other veterans as a life member of the DAV Vallejo chapter, serving on the First Military Data Advisory Council . and as a volunteer at the Mare Island Veterans Affairs Clinic. His volunteer work was evident in his preparation for Christmas Eve dinner, which included cooking cakes and distributing the filling to the many who showed up for a free meal.

"I like to see people's faces, how they appreciate someone giving their time and effort to come to serve," he said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are escorted to the Vacaville Veterans Hall by a group of happy children after they arrived in a fire truck from the Vacaville Fire Department to visit families on Tuesday during the annual Christmas Eve dinner (Joel Rosenbaum – The Reporter)

Metcalf-Foster encourages all people to do what they can to help veterans.

"They wrote a check for our country," he said. "Now is the time to pay."

The event also had an appearance by Santa Claus, who arrived by fire truck with Mrs. Claus to cheer up the many children who arrived. Each child who met Santa received a candy cane, a free stuffed animal donated by Concord Toys for Tots and two wrapped gifts donated by the Vacaville Fire Department. There were also bicycles and toy cars donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Volunteer David Trimingham, commander of the DAV chapter in Vacaville, said five organizations meet in the building: DAV Chapter 84, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7244, American Veterans Post 1776, American Legion Auxiliary 165 and American Legion Rago-Christopher Post 165.

"American Legion is the main host with more," he said. "They are putting this on, but everyone else helped with money, food (and) labor."

Trimingham said the event was about serving the community, veterans, homeless people and anyone else who wants a hot Christmas Eve meal.

"If you need a meal, come here and the food is excellent," he said.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Trimingham said veterans' dinners were "the best two-day restaurant" every year. He also likes to see how people's situations have improved since they last came to dinner.

Hidalia Ochoa of Fairfield came for the first year with her daughters and grandson after learning about the event on Facebook. She was already impressed with the courtesy of the volunteers.

"I love that all people are very friendly," he said. "They treat you like a family here."

"I feel grateful that they do this for the community."