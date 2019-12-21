Vacaville restaurants offering special offers for Restaurant Week – The Reporter

Loading...

Vacaville food lovers will have something to expect not long after the new year begins. Visit Vacaville will host your annual Restaurant Week, organized in coordination with California Restaurant Month.

According to a press release from Visit Vacaville, customers can go to participating restaurants throughout the city from January 17 to 26 to find special offers on food, drinks and desserts.

"Vacaville Restaurant Week is one of the most anticipated traditions of our city for one reason: it is an opportunity to try new food, try new restaurants and get an authentic taste of the places that make Vacaville a unique culinary experience," Melyssa Laughlin, President and CEO of Visit Vacaville, said in a statement. "January is also historically a good time to book a stay in the city, as many of our hotels offer special savings after the holidays."

Among the participating restaurants this year are BackDoor Bistro, The Brass Tap, Buddha Thai Bistro, Burger City, Clay Oven Bar & Grill, Fentons Creamery, Fuso Italian Restaurant, Gourmet Exprezz, Hyatt Place Cafe and Bar, Journey Coffee Co., King of Thai Noodle, Los Reyes, Merchant & Main Grill & Bar, Okashi Fusion, Peace Love & Boba, Pietro & # 39; s No. 1, Rice Barn, Roline & # 39; s Uniquely Filipino, TLC Licious and Virtue Juice Bar. They will add additional restaurants as the event approaches.

Each restaurant will provide its own specials. In the past, special offers included Prix Fix menus, discounted fare categories and tickets for one-week events chosen by the chef. This year will feature a variety of specials. For example, those who visit Buddha Thai during Restaurant Week can get their famous drunken chicken noodles and Thai iced tea for only $ 8. In addition, Journey Coffee Co. customers who buy any item for lunch can choose their coffee for free. .

For more information on Restaurant Week, visit visitvacaville.com/vacaville-restaurant-week/.