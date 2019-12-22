Vacation Shopping: How To Stay On Budget – Winnipeg

Loading...

When it comes to making your list and reviewing it twice, you may not have consulted your budget.

Credit Counseling Society's Sandra Fry says that many Canadians struggle with their finances during the holidays.

"I think sometimes people think it's overwhelming, don't you? Because you think it costs so much money and you have to use credit," she said.

Fry says you need to be organized – go to stores with a list and research where the item you want is for sale.

"Try and go when it's not full so you won't find the first one and go."

According to Fry, many people end up spending more than they intended when they see certain sales, such as the "buy now, pay later" option and buy one item and get another at a reduced price.

"You are adorable and just start with it. And something else and something else and it'll get away with you. I think sometimes it can make you not plan what to buy. "

The recent Canadian Retail Council survey found that Canadians would spend an average of $ 792 on vacation.

If you're feeling stressed this year, Fry suggests cutting back on Christmas food and entertainment spending to get back on track and starting to put a little bit of money aside for each new year so you the next Christmas season is ready.

