Loading...

DAVID: THIS BUILDING HAD BEEN PERMANENT SINCE THE 1800s. NOW, THERE IS A ROPE AREA AROUND A WASTE BATTERY. OFFICIALS ARE CONCERNED THAT WHAT IS LEFT WILL COME BELOW. >> HERE IS WHAT HERE IS WHAT THE BACK WALL OF THIS BROWN STONE OF FIVE STORIES USED TO LOOK. HERE IS WHAT IT LOOKS NOW AFTER A PARK PARTIALLY IN THE MIDST OF THE NIGHT. >> INITIALLY, THINK IT IS A RESTAURANT GARBAGE CLOSING AT THE END OF THE NIGHT. THEN, IT WAS A CASCADE OF REST. >> SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE NEXT DOOR CAUGHT IN CASCADE AS BRICKS, WOOD AND POWDER SPILLED IN THE STREET BEHIND THE BUILDING. >> It sounded like thunder. I said, that's weird. BOB AND NANCY TIMMERMAN SLEEPED THE NEXT DOOR. BUT I DIDN'T KNOW WHAT HAD HAPPENED UNTIL THE FIREFIGHTERS SHOWED SAYING THAT THEY HAD TO EVACUATE. They asked, do you have any place to stay? THE OWNER OFFERED TO PUT US. >> THE TIMMERMAN SAYS THE BUILDING MUST BE OK. BUT HIS REAR WINDOW OF THE CAR WAS BEATED BY RAIN OF BRICKS. >> SHOCK HAS HAPPENED. I knew the interior was in bad shape. HE NEVER THOUGHT THAT THE BRICKS WOULD END. >> THE NEIGHBOR SAYS THAT THE BUILDING OF FIVE 120-YEAR STORIES HAS BEEN ABANDONED FOR DECADES. Records show that it was sold last year for more than 3.9 million. >> We are working on it. WE ARE WORKING ON DESIGNS. This man says he is one of the new owners. NOW WAIT FOR EXPERT ADVICE ON WHAT TO DO BELOW >> EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON THE STRUCTURE AND WHAT THEY TELL US TO DO. WE WILL TRY TO MAKE YOU HAPPY >> NOW, YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE ONE OF THE INNER HOLES WITHIN A POINT IN A VERY GOOD BUILDING POINT. POWER HAS BEEN RESTORED TO BUILDINGS ANYWHERE. WE SEE

Vacant building partially collapses in Boston

Updated: 6:56 PM EST January 2, 2020

A vacant building in Boston partially collapsed on Wednesday night and the fire department was called at 11 p.m. at 23 Upton St. at the southern end of the city. A surveillance camera captured the video collapse. "I was coming to the corner at the top, near Tremont Street, and I listened to it, and I thought: initially you think it's just restaurant crap, closing at the end of the night, but then it was just a brick waterfall, and it kept working, and I knew immediately, "said neighbor Holly Richardson. The back of the building collapsed in the alley. Bricks, windows and part of the wall collapsed, landed on the street and exposed three levels of the property. "I ran inside to find my phone and called 911 immediately," Richardson said. "As long as nobody is hurt, it's good news," said the building owner. The damage is extensive and the threat of further collapse forced the evacuation of neighbors from both sides of the sandstone, which has been abandoned and neglected for a long time, according to the neighborhood association. "It has been a problem for decades. It was vacant, deteriorated. The owner did nothing to solve the problem. Then, he died in 2018, and the building was sold. We have tried for years to do something with the building," said James Alan Fox , from the Union Park Neighborhood Association. The new owner said the renovations had been planned but are now on hold. "It all depends on the structural engineer, you know. Whatever they tell us to do, you know, we will try to make this happen, "said the owner. The Boston Department of Inspection Services records show three previous complaints about the property: in 2010, a report on broken windows led to the issuance. of window violations and a fire escape that had not been certified for safety; In 2014, a complaint about unsafe conditions did not result in violations; In 2015, a complaint about the brick fall caused a violation and the owner obtained a permit to make repairs.

A vacant building in Boston partially collapsed on Wednesday night.

The fire department was called at 11 p.m. at 23 Upton St. at the southern end of the city.

A surveillance camera captured the video collapse.

"I was coming to the bend at the top, on Tremont Street, and I heard it, and I thought: initially you think it's just trash from a restaurant, which closes at the end of the night, but then it was just a brick waterfall , and it was still working, and I knew immediately, ”said neighbor Holly Richardson.

The back of the building collapsed in the alley. Bricks, windows and part of the wall collapsed, landed on the street and exposed three levels of the property.

"I ran inside to find my phone and called 911 right away," Richardson said.

"As long as no one is hurt, it's good news," said the building owner.

The damage is extensive, and the threat of further collapse forced the evacuation of neighbors from both sides of the reddish stone, which has been abandoned and neglected for a long time, according to the neighborhood association.

"It has been a problem for decades. It was vacant, deteriorated. The owner did nothing to solve the problem. Then, he died in 2018 and the building was sold. We have tried for years to do something with the building." "Said James Alan Fox of the Union Park Neighborhood Association.

The new owner said renovations were planned but are now on hold.

“Everything depends on the structural engineer, you know. Whatever they tell us to do, you know, we will try to make this happen, ”said the owner.

The Boston Department of Inspection Services records show three previous complaints about the property: in 2010, a report on broken windows led to the issuance of window violations and a fire escape that had not been certified for safety; In 2014, a complaint about unsafe conditions did not result in violations; In 2015, a complaint about the brick fall caused a violation and the owner obtained a permit to make repairs.

.