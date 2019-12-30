UW at Casper: Spotlight on Professors

Loading...

The University of Wyoming at Casper highlights professors who have recently joined their team. They join a collection of award-winning teachers covering a wide range of disciplines. Help them welcome Paul, Greta and Jim!

R. Paul Maddox II is an Assistant Professor in UW in the Casper Counselor Education Program and is part of the School of Counseling, Leadership, Advocacy and Design at the College of Education. "I have always enjoyed learning and interacting with people. I am married to a wonderful woman, Brandie, and we have a 10 year old son and a 4 year old daughter, who are our pride and joy. We moved here from Missouri and are thrilled to be coming to Wyoming and joining the Casper community. In my work and research as a counselor educator, I endeavor to draw attention to the preparation and training of counselors, especially school counselors, to respond to diverse needs of all clients / students across three main areas of inquiry: (a) school board, (b) education and preparation of counselors, and (c) use of play, creative / expressive arts and experiential techniques in counseling and education. "

Paul has published articles and presented at numerous state, regional and national conferences on a variety of topics related to counselor training such as school board, play therapy, ethics, creativity in counseling, experiential learning and pedagogy in training counselors.

The article continues below …

“My family and I are thrilled to come to Casper and be part of the community here. We love the overall pace of life and what it has to offer our family. Regarding UW-C in particular, I chose to join the UW-C team because I liked the collaborative and supportive atmosphere that is present among teachers and staff. UW-C is a great place for students to complete their degree due to the unique supports and opportunities it can offer. UW-C offers students options that can help them balance their educational and personal goals. "

Greta Maxfield is UW at Casper’s Assistant Lecturer in their social work program division. "I have been an assistant with the Social Work Division at UW Casper for four years, and I really enjoyed it. I love teaching, getting to know the students and being part of social work education. It is amazing to see the development of students into professional social workers, ready to go out into the community and make an impact. "

Greta originally joined UW at Casper as an adjunct faculty member, going full-time in 2019. "I'm looking forward to being able to be more involved with students in and out of the classroom than I could be as a # 39; deputy. I am now an educational advisor for two groups of students, I provide advice to students and I am also the field liaison for students who are completing their social work internship in this area. "

“I chose social work many years ago because it offers many opportunities to work with people in different contexts and different capacities, from individual therapy to program development and political advocacy. Social work is a discipline that affects people and society at all levels. "

James Wright Creel II joined UW in Casper's English program in 2019. His favorite part about being a speaker at UW-C? “I can talk to people about movies, TV, video games and Disneyland for a living. I joined Casper as it presents an excellent opportunity to establish the English program at UW-C as a place where students can come for an education that blurs the disciplinary boundaries between rhetoric and literature by offering courses that watch film and literary texts using rhetorical methods. . "

"I am piloting a new course called" Rhetoric, Media and Popular Culture "in Spring 2020. This course takes everything I love about studying languages ​​and the media and makes it accessible and (I ; hope) fun. Not only that, but it offers students an alternative to the traditional technical writing course, so students who are not as interested or enthusiastic about technical writing can take this and get their COM3 credit. "

Are you interested in taking the next step in your career? Win your license at Casper! Admission to the University of Wyoming in Casper's Spring Semester is open. For more information on the online and classroom degrees offered, call 307-268-2713 or visit http://www.uwyo.edu/distance/programs/.