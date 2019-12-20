Utah Utes has great interest in the semifinal FCS of Weber State Wildcats

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Many people in red will encourage the boys in purple on Saturday.

Former Utah player and assistant Jay Hill, who is in his sixth season in command of Weber State, guides the Wildcats to the FCS semifinals against James Madison (4:30 p.m., ESPNU). The winner advances to the national championship against the state of North Dakota or the state of Montana.

Weber State has never advanced so far. The Wildcats reached the last four with a 17-10 victory over Montana eight days ago in Ogden.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was one of those who tuned the broadcast.

“Good for Jay Hill. What a great defensive effort, five turnovers and a blocked clearance. So that's the equivalent of six takeaways: a plan to win, "he said." Playing a great defense is what he did, and they did a good job. "

Whittingham added that the Wildcats are winning many games, obviously.

Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan knows Weber State well. He played and trained for the Wildcats, doing the latter since 2004-18 while earning a bachelor's degree and a master's degree at the school in Ogden.

Swan, who is completing his first season in Utah, is excited about what is happening in his alma mater.

"They are having a great year. I was able to slip and watch a game and it was impressive," he said. "It was a good win against Montana in the weather, so I'm super proud of all the kids and coaches." They are doing a great job ".

Swan made the transition to training as soon as his career as a player ended in 2003. Because of his long term, he knows Weber State well: administration, school, teachers, faculty and community.

"You invest a lot to be there for so long," said Swan. "So, yes, the transition is a bit difficult for sure."

Weber State's rise to national containment has been a process. The Wildcats, however, have climbed to the top echelon in recent seasons. They have won three consecutive Big Sky Conference championships.

“It all comes down to recruiting obviously. They have done a great job and I like to come back because many of the children who play now are guys that I have recruited and have very close relationships with their families. And that's a big part of that, "said Swan." But since Jay got to where he is now, he has made a great leap. "

It's the next jump, he added, that the Wildcats are ready to take.

"Enter the championship game and we'll see what happens," said Swan. "It's a great improvement during the six years Jay has been there."

Swan promises that he will be stuck to the game watching the Wildcats. He is considered lucky to have worked with Hill for five years.

"He's a great coach, a great man," said Swan. “Treat children with respect. It makes them responsible. It is well organized. You know, he has a good plan. He has good vision. He knows football very well and I can't say enough about him. "

In addition to Hill, who played in Utah in 1998 and 1999 and worked on staff since 2001-13, the full-time staff at Weber State has many links with the Utes.

– Associate head coach Brent Myers, who also trains the offensive line, worked for Urban Meyer in 2003.

– Offensive coordinator Dave Schramm has been an assistant in Utah since 2005-11. He was the offensive coordinator of the Utes in 2009 and the co-offensive coordinator in 2010.

– Defensive line coach Kite Afeaki played for Utah in 2004 and 2005.

– Safeties coach Joe Dale played for Utah since 2006-09 and was a graduate assistant in 2014 and 2015.

– External supporters coach Grant Duff served as administrative assistant and graduated in Utah from 2008-12.

– Runner coach Quinton Ganther was a student assistant for Utah in 2012. He played for the Utes in 2004 and 2005, ran for 1,120 yards per year.