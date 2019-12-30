Utah Utes football: Alamo Bowl coaches praise seniors for deciding to play

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO – Older adults were a big topic at the final Alamo Bowl press conference. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and Texas coach Tom Herman expressed gratitude on Monday for players who could have followed a national trend by staying out of the bowl game and preparing for the NFL draft.

Herman praised the decision to play made by deep Brandon Jones, as well as receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson. All three have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl,

"I think that speaks of their commitment, not with this program, but with the university," said Herman, who personally thanked each player for deciding to play against Utah at the Alamodome in 11th place on New Year's Eve.

"I think it's really cool in the current environment that these boys go out for the last time for their brothers," Herman continued. “I think he talks about the community, the relationships that are in the locker room too. They certainly don't want to disappoint anyone. "

Whittingham later had similar thoughts about the Utes.

"We also have a group of older people who could have opted out of this game very easily," he said. "Every senior has decided to play."

Junior cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Whittingham explained, is the only player who chose otherwise. He declared early for the draft, Whittingham said Johnson is a little beaten and needs some time to recover.

"We're going to have seven or eight boys going to the harvester. All those guys are here," Whittingham said. "Everything the coach (Herman) said about his dedication and being a team boy, wanting to finish what they started .. I echo that. We are very proud of those guys. "

Runner Zack Moss, who is Utah's best all-time runner (4,010 yards), is part of a high-level class that includes All-America consensus defensive end Bradlee Anae and other national honorees Leki Fotu, Julian Blackmon ( who is injured and will not). play), Tyler Huntley and Demari Simpkins.

"It's really hard to express in words what I might feel that night when I put on this shirt and helmet once again with my boys," Moss said. "It will be definitely special for me and it will be a night I will remember forever. But it would be much sweeter if we left here with a" W. "