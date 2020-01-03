Utah Utes defender Javelin Guidry declares for the 2020 NFL draft

Loading...

A defensive field at the University of Utah that will have very little experience in 2020 because the graduations are even younger.

Nickel Back Javelin Guidry, who has just completed his junior season, announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon that he will skip his senior campaign and declare himself for the 2020 NFL draft.

The 5-foot 9 and 193-pound Guidry was twice named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in his career. In 2019, he counted 42 tackles and six pass breaks.

Known for his speed, Guidry ran without ties at the UW Invitational last January and won the 60 meters. That allowed him to advance to the US Indoor Athletics Championship. UU. In New York last February, where he ranked sixth.

He is not among the best defensive prospects in the draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.

In regards to Utes High School, there will now be no meaningful return experience next season.