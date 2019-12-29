Utah Utes basketball: the return falls short in the 80-70 loss to the undefeated Colorado

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – As in the defeat of Providence a couple of games ago, Utah women's basketball got into an early hole, mounted a furious return and finally ran out of strength in the last quarter.

The Utes fell to 7-5 overall in an 80-70 loss to Colorado in Utah's first Pac-12 game at the Huntsman Center on Sunday afternoon.

The undefeated Buffaloes were ready to leave the door, beating Utes 23-15 in the first quarter. Colorado was deadly from the depths of the first quarter, hitting four of its five triple attempts. Although Utah showed a little more resistance in the second quarter, the Utes entered the locker room 42-30.

Grid View

Utah women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts reacts during the second half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday 29 December 2019. The Utes fell 80-70 to the buffalo. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Colorado Buffaloes guard Emma Clarke (3) blocks a shot by Utah Utes guard Niyah Becker (14) during the second half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on campus from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Niyah Becker (14) and the Utah bench watch their shot for three during the second half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Colorado Buffaloes guard Jaylyn Sherrod (1) drives the ball across the court during the second half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Brynna Maxwell (11) steals the ball from Colorado Buffaloes guard Jaylyn Sherrod (1), who pulls a jumping ball during the second half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) passes Sunday before Colorado Buffaloes guard Emma Clarke (3) during the first half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday. , December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes escort Niyah Becker (14) draws a ball that fights against the Colorado Buffaloes guard Emma Clarke (3) for possession during the second half of a NCAA women's basketball game at the Center Jon M. Huntsman on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes guard, Daneesha Provo (23), beats Colorado Buffaloes guard Jaylyn Sherrod (1) during the second half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on campus from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December. 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah guard Utes Daneesha Provo (23) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Aubrey Knight (24) chase a loose ball under the net during the first half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes striker Maurane Corbin (21) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Emma Clarke (3) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Center Huntsman on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah Utes striker Maurane Corbin (21) crushes a rebound from Colorado Buffaloes guard Aubrey Knight (24) during the first half of an NCAA women's basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

"We talked at halftime that we weren't being as competitive as they were. We had two offensive rebounds at seven, we weren't attacking to score, we weren't reaching the free throw line, we weren't defending the 3 point line. that they would take everything, ”said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts.

As they had done before in the defeat against Providence, the Utes left part time as a new team. Utah beat Colorado 28-19 in the third quarter, thanks to some part-time adjustments and a renewed fight. A 15-4 run by the Utes in the early stages of the third quarter reduced the 16-point advantage of Colorado to just five points. Dru Gylten and Lola Pendande were key to Utah in the race, with Gylten representing eight points and Pendande adding four. Utah shot a scorching 64.7% in the third quarter and reduced Colorado's lead to one.

"We have to do this for 40 minutes. I'm tired of" having a noisy part-time and then going out and competing. "We're not good enough to do that." – Lynn Roberts, Utah coach

"We changed a little on the defensive, we pressed a little on the whole court to try to push them away a little, what worked, what made them babble to start half," said Roberts. "I think our players started fighting and playing with that passion and fight."

Gylten and Pendande executed the pick-and-roll perfectly throughout the quarter. Gylten finished with 13 points and nine assists and Pendande had 20 points.

“Those two are great. Dru had nine assists and Lola is tough. They were playing it physically in that second half. We were trying to get him the ball, but every time he caught it, it was a swarm and then we didn't shoot from outside very well, "Roberts said.

The Utes were once again at one point of the Buffaloes in a pair of free throws by Julie Brosseau with nine minutes remaining in the game, but Colorado would go in a 19-10 race from that point to close the competition. Utah shot a sad 25% in the last quarter and had seven turnovers. Roberts said the team needs to value the clutch possessions more and take better punches.

"We would have great stops, then we would turn it over, or make a bad shot," he said.

After the great third quarter, it seemed that the Utes had the momentum and were about to overcome the hump, but they couldn't.

“I was 100% sure we could have this game. We lost a bit of competitiveness, ”said Pendande. “We need to fight 40 minutes. We cannot give up any shot, no empty possession. We have to fight every possession. We need to be smarter with the ball. ”

Roberts said she is proud of the team's fight, but wants to see that fight throughout the game.

"We have to do this for 40 minutes. I'm tired of" having a noisy part-time and then going out and competing. "We're not good enough to do that," Roberts added.

The Utes are competing when they open the Pac-12 game, but they need to go one step further to put together a full 40-minute performance at one of the best conferences in the country.

"I feel like we are so close. We have to make sure we keep our heads on us and maintain consistency. We just have to keep cutting wood with it," Roberts said.