Utah Soccer: Utes backup quarterback Jason Shelley safe? Kyle Whittingham says it could happen

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Jason Shelley has started some important games for the Utes. As a freshman in a red jersey in 2018, he led them to victories over Oregon, Colorado and BYU. Shelley also replaced the injured Tyler Huntley as a starter in the Pac-12 Championship Game and last year's Holiday Bowl.

Now the sophomore is taking a look at the defensive back. He is playing the practice spot and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham even said there is a possibility that Shelley can see the action since an injury exhausted Texas secondary shots at the Alamo Bowl on December 31.

"It's what it is. They put me there last weekend and I'm ready to play some security," said Shelley, who said he had never played defense before.

So far, Shelley said it has been an adventure and an experience. He promises to go out and do his best wherever he is.

"I'm ready to work," said Shelley. "I'm excited (and) trying to win some games."

Shelley said she will be ready to go when requested.

"Personally, I will probably do the 23 positions, except kicker and kicker," he explained. "I can't kick or kick, but if you ever ask me something, I'll be ready to go out and play."

The biggest challenge, said Shelley, is to go from scoring touchdowns to trying to avoid touchdowns. However, he added that coming from the offensive could give him an advantage because he understands what they are trying to do.

That said, it's not where Shelley would rather be.

“I came here as a quarterback. I would really like to play as a quarterback, you know, but I'm here for the team and I will do whatever it takes for the team, "he continued." But, you know, they felt I was probably better at security. I would like to have a chance at QB in spring. But, you know, it's what it is, so I'm going out and working. "

Shelley said he has no plans to leave the program at this time, saying that he is "all of Utah."

The graduation of Tyler Huntley and the signing of the graduate transfer Jake Bentley of South Carolina altered the situation of the Utah quarterback. The Texas-transferred Cameron Rising, who is eligible to play in the Alamo Bowl, may be the only one returned in the post if Shelley is permanently transferred to the defense and Drew Lisk chooses to move on after graduating this spring.

"So it will look different next year," Whittingham said. "But we are sure that we will be in good shape."

Utes may be looking to add more quarterbacks to the mix, especially if Shelley continues to look "very good" in safety, as Whittingham says she has representatives in practice this week. Things have gone so well, in fact, that Shelley can see safe action in the next bowl game.

"It is possible. We will see what happens. Yes. Absolutely. We will see how much it can progress. It has come a long way," Whittingham said. "He needs to go a little further and we'll see what happens at the bowl site."