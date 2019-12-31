Utah mother arrested after allegedly killing her 4-year-old daughter

Loading...

WEST VALLEY CITY – A 4-year-old girl is dead and her mother was interrogated by police to investigate a murder.

Around 5 am Tuesday, a woman who lives at 4502 W. Losee Dr. (4355 south) went to her neighbor's house, knocked on the door and told the neighbor that she had killed her daughter, the spokeswoman said from West Valley police, Roxeanne Vainuku.

They called the police and arrived to find the mother who was waiting for them on their porch. Vainuku said the mother was taken into custody and the officers entered the house. They found the body of a 4-year-old girl in the basement, he said. The cause of death was not released immediately.

Upstairs, a 6 year old boy was asleep. The boy is the son of the mother who was arrested, Vainuku said. The children's grandmother also lives with the family, but she was not home at the time.

The mother, whose name was not revealed pending her formal reservation at the Salt Lake County Jail, was taken to the West Valley Police Department for questioning. The child's grandmother returned home and took custody of the child, Vainuku said. Police were waiting for a search warrant to be approved Tuesday morning to go through the house.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.