Utah missionary killed in accident in Iowa

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – An Utah missionary died in an accident in Iowa that occurred on Christmas Day.

Elder Craig L. Meyocks, 66, of Dammeron Valley, Washington County, died Thursday of the injuries he suffered in the accident, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Friday.

Elder Meyocks was driving with his wife, Sister Brenda Meyocks, when the accident occurred. Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said he suffered undisclosed injuries but "is expected to recover."

The couple had been serving in the Illinois Nauvoo mission of the church since March.

“We express our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and we pray that they feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other people involved in this accident, ”said Woodruff.