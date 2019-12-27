Utah judge suspended for anti-Trump comments on the bench

Loading...

TAYLORSVILLE – An Utah judge now back on the bench after criticizing President Donald Trump says he knew his online comments could cost him his job, but he felt compelled to do so.

"I thought about quitting and then posting, but I didn't think it would have the same effect," Judge Michael Kwan told the Deseret News for a long time. “I thought it would be more remarkable if I was willing to risk my career. Then I could look at someone and say: agree You agree with me. OK, what are you doing about it? "

Kwan, a 22-year-old judge of the Taylorsville court of law, did not lose his job. It was reinstated on December 2 after a half-year suspension without pay.

The Utah Supreme Court issued the sanction in May, finding in part that Kwan "implicitly used the esteem associated with his judicial office as a platform from which to criticize a candidate for an elected office," Judge John Pearce wrote in an opinion. .

"I have no complaints about it, not really," Kwan said about the sanction during an interview on Thursday. "They are defending an institution."

In 2016 and early 2017, Kwan's posts on Facebook and LinkedIn contained sometimes unfair criticisms, Pearce wrote, and the Taylorsville judge commented on political charges from the bank. Publications such as one that says "Welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover" followed previous reprimands and diminished the reputation of the state judiciary.

However, Kwan said he believes he is in the right job because he has helped the people who preceded him, largely for minor offenses. One of the first drug courts in the country began, focusing on connecting criminals with treatment.

"I don't think anyone has the deception that judges don't have prejudices." It is if they can put aside what a good or a bad judge does, "Kwan said." I have had several complaints. None have been from a defendant. They are from government officials. "

Kwan's posts on Facebook could be seen by 800 or 900 friends, he said, a group that rose to about 5,000 after his suspension.

"As a public servant, he has the obligation to do that, serve the public, put his interests above his own, and that's why I wrote what I wrote," he said. "And you know, I look back and read what I wrote and it's like, & # 39; my God, it's actually coming true. It's happening. & # 39;"

Kwan, 57, refused to give his political affiliation and kept his voter registration private. He noted that his sister, Karen Kwan, is a state democratic representative in the Utah Legislature, but her work prevents her from supporting her or contributing to her campaign.

During his time outside the bank, Kwan said he worked for nonprofit organizations that promote civic commitments among Asian Americans, returning his donation payments to the groups. He offered to retire while out, but said Taylorsville declined to buy his term ending in 2023 for budget reasons.

The break allowed him to closely follow the political trial procedures for Trump, but Kwan said he probably won't mention them in court. He continues to write about politics because he finds it therapeutic, but said he does not publish the reflections on social networks.

"I will keep them until I retire, or things get better, right?" He said, adding that he plans to retire in a few years. "Then I can write about rainbows and puppies."

Prior to his suspension, Kwan's lawyer, Greg Skordas, argued that the judge has freedom of expression rights and said his client's comment in 2017 on Trump should be fun.

But the Supreme Court said that Kwan seemed to belittle a defendant who hoped that a tax refund could cover the court's fines by saying in part that "Prayer could be the answer." "Because he just signed an order to start building the wall and he has no money to do it, so if you think you're going to get your taxes back this year, uh-yes, maybe, maybe not."

Kwan told Deseret News that he intended the comment to be a teaching moment that warned against planning a financial future based on government money that might not materialize.

Judge Michael Kwan appears in his halls of the Taylorsville Municipal Court of Justice on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

"It doesn't matter who is in the office. It is when people have this blind assumption that the government will work for their benefit, I want to try to correct that," Kwan said. “People should always suspect authority and question authority. Because if they can't justify what they're doing to you, maybe they shouldn't be doing it. "

Almost three years ago, he said, he attended Trump's inauguration in Washington.

“I wanted to expect him to be a successful president and do good things for the country. But so far, it has been three interesting years. We live in interesting times, ”he said.

At one time, Kwan emphasized the importance of civil rights, although he said that such problems do not arise very often in his court.

"Who would have thought that we would separate the children from their families and imprison them?" He asked aloud. When asked if he was referring to migrants on the US border, he replied: "draw your own conclusions. I will not get into trouble again."