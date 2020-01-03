Utah Jazz showed a strong ball movement against the Bulls. They will need it again against Magic

Loading...

ORLANDO – The Jazz are at their best when they move the ball.

It may seem a somewhat obvious statement, but Thursday's 102-98 victory over the Bulls was a great example of how it looks when the movement governs the Jazz offensive, and at the center of that movement was Joe Ingles.

With all the defensive interruption the Bulls are capable of, if the Jazz had let the game slow down or stagnate, things could have easily changed.

"We moved the ball, that was all," Donovan Mitchell said after the game. "Being able to make an extra pass, find open players and shoot, that's what really changes the offense."

While Mitchell has become more comfortable and capable of executing the offense and with the ball in his hands, his strength in what he regards is creating opportunities for him. That does not mean that he is not a smart and willing pin, he is, just that it is not where his greatest strength is.

That means that the rest of the team must be aware of balancing the ball and making sure the ball does not stick.

Against the Bulls, Ingles finished the night with 10 assists, the second time this season he got double notches in assists, and he did so without turning the ball even once. When English has more than six assists in a single game this season, the Jazz are 7-2.

"I think I prefer to have assists than points to be honest with you," said Ingles. "I couldn't care less about the score. I feel that my role in the team is to involve other boys."

Ingles said that with Mike Conley injured, he feels a greater responsibility to move the ball because that is one of the ways Conley has such a remarkable impact on the game. It is a good mentality to consider what the Jazz will have next.

While the Jazz lead the league by limiting opponents' assists, the Orlando Magic, with whom they play Saturday night, are eighth in the league in the same category, keeping opponents an average of 23.5 assists per game. .

That is an important number.

In that first victory of the road trip against the Bulls, Jazz closed with 24 assists. The Jazz are 14-2 this season when the team has 22 or more assists. The Magic has kept its opponents in less than 22 assists 15 times this season, almost half of the games played.

"My only goal is to go on the defensive with whom I face and try to make Donovan, Bojan, Rudy and all these shots easy," said Inges. “Especially those three, with the load they have on both ends of the floor and the minutes they play. The more I can do to get easy looks or easy shots, that's what I'm about to do. "

The good news for the Jazz ahead of Saturday's game is that the Magic are having a difficult week.

On Wednesday night, Jonathan Isaac hyperextended his left knee early in a win against the Wizards and has been ruled out for at least 8-10 weeks. Issac, one of the most dynamic players in the Magic, was a big part of the team's defense.

Aaron Gordon returned to the Magic on Friday after missing two games with an Achilles ache, but the Magic will face Jazz on the second consecutive night after receiving Miami.

The Jazz have a streak of four consecutive wins in Saturday's contest and have won nine of the last 10 games. They will seek the consecutive number 5 victory against the Magic to match their longest winning streak of the season.