Utah Jazz reportedly renounces Jeff Green, signs Rayjon Tucker of the NBA G League

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz had apparently made no move on Monday night after the exchange of Dante Exum and draft selections to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson.

A few hours after the agreement was informed, Shams Charania of Athletic reported that the Jazz have given up veteran Jeff Green. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly after that Utah will hire Rayjon Tucker, who is in his first season with Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate.

Utah is finalizing a multi-year deal with Bucks G-League forward Rayjon Tucker, according to ESPN league sources.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

Clarkson ($ 13.4 million, according to Spotrac) earns more money than Exum ($ 9.1 million), although that doesn't seem to be a big motivating factor for giving up Green, who earns $ 2.5 million. In its thirteenth year in the NBA, Green averages 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game, but has been largely inconsistent.

In Tucker, Jazz will get a 22-foot, 209-pound, 22-year-old rookie from Arkansas-Little Rock who averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the flock this season.

He was not recruited during the summer.