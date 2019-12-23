Utah Jazz players react to the news of the exchange of Dante Exum to Cleveland; Jazz in exchange for Jordan Clarkson

Loading...

MIAMI – The era of Dante Exum in Utah has come to an end.

The Utah Jazz agreed to trade the young point guard with the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Jordan Clarkson (14.6 points / game) in an effort to increase his score on the bench. Cleveland also has two future second draft options in the deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the news.

The Jazz organization did not offer immediate comments on the report.

Selected in 2014 as the general selection number 5, Exum's career has been plagued with injuries that never allowed him or the team to realize their potential. In March, he suffered a partial rupture of his patellar tendon that required surgery and hours of intensive rehabilitation during the following months. He returned in November spurting but never entered the regular rotation.

Promoted by this athleticism, defense and grassroots skills, Exum first suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that cost him the entire 2015-16 season, then a shoulder injury interrupted his 2017-18 season, followed by a bone bruise and sprained posterior ankle last season before right knee injury.

Hopefully, the exchange will give the old lottery a new start with a new team.

This year, Exum appeared in 11 games with an average of 2.2 points, but has not played in the last five games due to the coach's decision. Last year, he signed a three-year, $ 33 million contract extension.

Clarkson, a six-year NBA veteran, was also recruited in 2014 but in the second round by the Washington Wizards before being traded to Los Angeles Lakers, where he played parts of four seasons before being changed in 2018 to Cleveland, alongside with Larry Nance Jr. for Channing Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a first-round pick. Clarkson is in the last year of his contract that pays $ 13.4 million this season before expiring this offseason, which makes him an unrestricted free agent.

Upon hearing the news, Utah guard Donovan Mitchell praised his teammate Exum and wished him well with his new team.

"That's my boy! At times like this you always remember that it's a business," Mitchell said. "He's a guy who has had an incredible spirit having gone through what happened in terms of injuries and all that." I wish you all the best. I loved him as a teammate, a great teammate, a great guy. He is a guy who was always cheerful and always in a good mood. We will definitely miss his presence. "

"This is the first time they change it, so this is something new for him." All the boys are going to miss him for sure, "Mitchell added." I just wish him the best of luck, man and stay healthy because he's a guy who really puts the job behind closed doors that people don't see. " many hours and I respect him and I love him for that. ”

The Rudy Gobert center also expressed disappointment and affection to know that his teammate would leave.

"He's my boy. We spent six years together. It's sad to see him leave, but I hope he has a good chance there (in Cleveland) to be able to show what he can do."

The Jazz are also cutting ties with another role player. Tony Jones of Athletic reported that Utah gave up forward Jeff Green, whom he signed in the offseason. Green averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 boards in just over 18 minutes per game from the bench. The 11-year veteran played forward and occasionally focused on a reserve role, but could not find consistency in scoring basketball, something the Jazz urgently needs.

ESPN's Wojnarowski reported that Jazz will pick up Bucks G League guard Rayjon Tucker, 22, and sign him on a contract for several years. He played collegially at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. The contract will be fully guaranteed for the rest of the regular season and partially guaranteed next season. Contract details have not been disclosed.

Contributing: Joe Coles