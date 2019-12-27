Utah Jazz: Listen to Joe Ingles's interview with the Inside The NBA team

Loading...

Joe English had a fantastic game against Portland on Friday night, scoring 26 points in front of a national television audience on TNT. After the game, Ingles joined the Inside The NBA team: Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Here is a transcript of a part of the interview:

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal: Companion! How are you friend?

Joe Ingles: Here we go again.

SO: Shrimp in the barbee, friend. You had a great game, friend.

JI: You have looked good. Looks like you've been doing your corrections.

SO: If I have

Ernie Johnson: We always enjoy, Joe, when you join us, not just because of the comic factor with Shaq involved. Describe, with your 19-12 team now, tell me how it matches what I thought might be at this point in the season.

JI: I guess it's hard to get in. Many people predict things and talk about where people will be at some time of the year. I think that for us, knowing that we had a pretty big change in the list, it was going to take a little while and I think we are starting to solve it, we are starting to solve each other and just playing with new boys. . We had the same year on the list for quite some time, so having about 10 new guys took a little while, but I think we are headed in the right direction. Obviously, our record shows that, but I think we also have a lot to improve.

Kenny Smith: You are improved and Mike Conley is hurt and he returns, you will have another addition coming back. What do you do differently or is the rhythm of the game different when you are there? Is it something that you will also have to adapt to?

JI: Obviously, he is an amazing leader out there. It's almost like another Quin Snyder out there. He has demonstrated for 12-13 years with Memphis. I don't think we have trouble getting it back on track with our team. Obviously, he has seen a lot recently, so he will continue to discover ways he can come back and help us. It was a great acquisition in the summer and we are excited to have it when you are ready to return.

