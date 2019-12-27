Utah Jazz facing Kawhi Leonard, Clippers, seeks to keep Royce O'Neale productive

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – On November 3, the Utah Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers led by Kawhi Leonard, 105-94, while Leonard celebrated with a sum of 30 points. On Saturday, Jazz will once again be in Los Angeles in search of redemption, and they will need a solid exit from every man on the list.

In that last meeting, the Clippers' bank, known for its depth and ability to score, helped in the effort, while one of the top five of the Jazz became almost invisible.

Royce O'Neale was the only starter who came out of the game with a plus-minus negative at -11. He threw zero free throws, scored zero points, had only two assists and finished the night with five fouls.

"It doesn't matter who I'm watching, I'm going to take on the challenge." – Royce O’Neale of Utah Jazz

Although O'Neale is not known for its high-scoring nights, with an average of 6.4 points per game this season, it finds ways to positively impact the game, especially on the defensive side. But, Clippers can be a more difficult challenge than most with the firepower they have and their ability to change.

O'Neale opened the game in Leonard and vice versa, a show that O'Neale takes pride in.

"It doesn't matter who I'm watching, I'm going to take on the challenge," he said after Friday's practice.

Both players helped and changed others during the last game, but if the Clippers sought to completely eliminate one of Jazz's threats, then his plan worked and Leonard was at least partially responsible.

When it comes to Leonard, named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year on Friday, defending him doesn't mean stopping him. He is one of the few players in the league who can always find ways to score. It's more about limiting its impact and making it work hard for everything.

O'Neale is not the first player to defend Leonard, whose offensive game has suffered, and will not be the last. Of course, the Jazz hope to find a way to keep ONeale productive without sacrificing anything on the defensive side.

The Jazz are not a team that would admit that a tough defensive confrontation could make them suffer an offensive. They have qualified as a first defense team that relies on the defensive effort to boost the offensive.

"We use our defense to execute on the offensive side," said O & # 39; Neale. "Get stops and bounces and then get easy baskets."

Sometimes, those baskets are not so easy, which requires even more attention to detail in defense. O & # 39; Neale said that better communication and being more alert are the keys for Jazz to head to their third contest against the Clippers this season.

After a difficult victory against Portland on Thursday, the Jazz will seek to keep things on an upward trajectory while winning a victory against one of the most difficult teams in the league.

As for the Clippers, they have been resting since their Christmas Day victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and will certainly seek to close the Jazz on Saturday night at the Staples Center.