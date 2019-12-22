Utah Jazz faces a tough test in the next game against Miami Heat

Loading...

CHARLOTTE – Following the wave of a streak of five consecutive victories, the Utah Jazz (18-11) face their toughest test in a couple of weeks as they prepare to face the No. 3 team of the Eastern Conference at the Miami Heat ( twenty-one). -8) Monday.

The Heat lost just one game at the American Airlines Arena this season and won its last two ball games against the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. They will host the Jazz in the second game of a four-game home stand.

Miami is led by forward Jimmy Butler (20.4 points / game, 6.4 rebs., 6.8 asts.), One of the best two-way players in the NBA, who came from Philadelphia in a four-team trade during the offseason. after signing a four-year contract for $ 140.7 million with his former team. His frontline teammate Bam Adebayo (15.6 PPG, 10.6 Reb.) Provides strength on the boards, while center Meyers Leonard is one of the best long-range shooting men in the league with 47.4% of the center; Guards Duncan Robinson (12 ppg) and Kendrick Nunn (16.4 ppg) are also solid players who will try Jazz on both ends of the floor.

The Heat was in third place in the percentage of field goals of the team in the entire league and in second place in the percentage of 3-point shots, so Utah will have to devote much of its defensive effort to protect the perimeter and try to force Miami to the basket where Jazz The Rudy Gobert center can use his skills to wreak havoc. A flagrant weakness of the Heat is its propensity to flip the ball, a little more than 15 times per game. If Jazz can force Miami to make some mistakes, those turnovers could be valuable scoring opportunities that they could take advantage of.

The Jazz have fought teams with winning records so far this season, having defeated only four (the Clippers, Sixers, Bucks, Nets), all at home. After the victory in Charlotte on Saturday, Gobert said this competition against a strong enemy of the Eastern Conference could be a good measure of how much the team has really progressed since its disastrous road trip 1-4 Thanksgiving.

“I think we should be excited about this challenge. We have not played against a top team in recent weeks, so it will be a good challenge for us, "he said." Hopefully we will do the right thing, recover, take care of the bodies and be ready for a good fight. "

After a strong performance against the Hornets, Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic expressed confidence that Utah should be in a position to compete favorably against a well-trained Miami team.

"They are one of the best teams in the league. They play very well at home, I think they have only lost one game, but now we are in a good mood winning five games in a row, so it will be a great interesting game," said Bogdanovic. "At the end of the day he will return to our defense, and if we play as we play the second half (against Charlotte), we will have the opportunity to get a six in a row."