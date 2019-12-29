Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell is playing like a star and is doing it at the perfect time

Loading...

Donovan Mitchell looked like a star on Saturday night.

In the Jazz victory 120-107 over the Clippers in Los Angeles, Mitchell was deliberate and efficient. He shot 56.5% from the field on the way to a 30-point performance, including hitting 4 of 9 from deep. He offered nine assists, caught seven rebounds and seemed to have complete control of the game.

When Jazz needed a bucket, he had one. When the Jazz needed a stop, he achieved the defense. Then, when he felt the momentum change, he searched his bag and pulled out a dagger that stopped the Clippers.

Mitchell has been playing like this more and more lately and the moment could not be more perfect for Jazz or for Mitchell himself.

"His knowledge of his teammates along with his ability to attack is finding a new balance." – Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder, about Donovan Mitchell

From the team's point of view, showing progress has allowed Mitchell and the rest of the Jazz staff to work at an improved pace and Mitchell said the reason is the institutional knowledge that is beginning to sink for everyone.

"Understand the plays, understand where the looks will come from in our plays, what will be open, where the boys will be," he said after Saturday's game. "Having the knowledge of that allows you to go at a different rate."

From an individual point of view, the NBA All-Star voting officially opened on Saturday, and there will be more space on the All-Star list of the Western 2020 Conference than in recent years.

With Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference and the injuries that affect the dynamic back track of the Warriors, this could be the year Mitchell enters the All-Star ranking. Kawhi Leonard will surely be on the western ballot this season, but there is still room for Mitchell to win his place.

Although the first two months of the season are obviously taken into account, once the voting is opened, a more careful eye is trained on the potential group of Stars. Wading in the waters of that pool, with the league's eyes on it, is Mitchell.

"His knowledge of his teammates along with his ability to attack is finding a new balance," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of Mitchell on Saturday.

That balance is even more impressive considering the injuries that the Jazz have been dealing with between Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, and that is not something that is only noticed within the fan base.

When a player assumes more responsibility and the weight of a team is placed more directly on his back, players and coaches throughout the league realize. His leadership role and ownership of that role has made Mitchell's progression be appreciated throughout the NBA.

"From what he is doing I can learn," said his new teammate Jordan Clarkson. "I'm looking at him and picking up some things."

The All-Star voting is open until January 21. The Jazz have 11 more games between now and later, starting with the Detroit Pistons on Monday at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, followed by a road game on Thursday in Chicago, where the NBA All-Star 2020 game will be played on February 17th.