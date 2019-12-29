Utah Jazz dazzles in fourth place against LA Clippers, see what comes next

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – Just two days ago, the prominent conversation was about how the Jazz have trouble controlling the fourth quarters.

"We were a different team tonight," head coach Quin Snyder said after a 120-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

It didn't look good since the jump. The Clippers opened things by grabbing 10 offensive rebounds in the first quarter. It was exactly what the Jazz had been worried about, had hurt them in their last game against the Clippers, and it was happening again.

In addition to fighting to keep things under control on the glass, Rudy Gobert was having trouble finishing. It could have been a perfect storm if it weren't for the change.

"The biggest part was me and the physicist," Gobert said. "I was not locked in the first quarter, especially in defensive rebounds."

The fourth quarter told a completely different story. This was from a team committed to keeping the Clippers out of the glass, not allowing them to have easy shots and making sure they made the right moves and the correct readings.

"It was the best basketball room we've played defensively," Gobert said.

"It can't be just a game. It can't be just tonight. We have to do it against Detroit and continue." – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

The Clippers did not reach a field goal in the last 4 and a half minutes of the game and caught only three rebounds. It is a game that the Jazz can return to and watch when they want to know what it looks like when you play in the last quarter as a team that wants to win.

"Every time you close, close and play that way, it's something to build on," Snyder said.

However, even outside the fourth quarter play, there are lessons to learn.

For Donovan Mitchell, who finished the night with 30 points and controlled the rhythm and tone of the last quarter, the lesson is that the mentality cannot be at the right level when they face the best teams.

"It can't be just a game," Mitchell said. "It can't be just tonight. We have to do it against Detroit and continue."

Grid View

Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard, left forward, shoots while Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, behind Leonard, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson gestures after scoring during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers striker Paul George on the left shoots while center Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, tries to pass by Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on the right shoots while downtown Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac on the left shoots while Utah Jazz striker Bojan Bogdanovic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles . Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots while Ivica Zubac, center of the Los Angeles Clippers, left, and guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday 28 December 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Downtown Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac, celebrates during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, gestures after scoring during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz escort Donovan Mitchell climbs up a dump while Los Angeles Clippers striker JaMychal Green defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, shoots while center of Los Angeles Clippers, Ivica Zubac, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers yells at the referees during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard, left, defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard on the left shoots while center Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, on the left, shoots while Utah Jazz forward, Bojan Bogdanovic, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Actor Martin Lawrence watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George drives to the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jazz won 120-107. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Mitchell is talking about the large number of games that the Jazz have presented and that no one has marked on their calendar as a safety pin. The Pistons, Bulls, Magic, Pelicans, Knicks, Hornets and Wizards are teams that the Jazz must beat and making sure that the Jazz doesn't pay attention to that label is what Mitchell sees as the next obstacle.

"It's all a mentality, appropriate fear," he said. "There are teams that we could look at and say:" Oh, we're supposed to beat them. "But they're NBA players and they're talented and we should be able to stay locked up and not just do against the Clippers.

Losses to the Kings, the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves this season can easily be seen as games that the Jazz were to win. It is a sign of maturity and leadership that at the beginning of the season, even with a 20-12 record, the Jazz leader is acknowledging a flaw that he believes can be remedied.

"Progress is not linear and there will be obstacles along the way, but we are doing a good job right now," Mitchell said.

The road continues on Monday at home against the Detroit Pistons 12-21, a team that the Jazz must beat.