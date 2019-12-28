Utah Jazz controls the final minutes, beats Los Angeles Clippers 120-107

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The warning behind the recent success of Utah Jazz is that it has faced some of the weakest teams in the NBA.

On Saturday, the Jazz beat a team ahead of them in the standings, as they scored the last 11 points of the night to beat the LA Clippers 120-107.

It is the seventh victory in their last eight games and they went to 20-12 in the season.

Donovan Mitchell scored six of those last 11 points and finished with a game of 30, 18 of which came in the second half. The Clippers star duo, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, combined to shoot only 12 of 44 from the field.

Utah connected 17 of its 35 3-point attempts compared to just 12 of 40 for Los Angeles, which helped mitigate the fact that the Clippers took 16 offensive rebounds to only six for the Jazz.

With a 10-point drop after the first quarter when the second unit had problems again, Utah reloaded less than two at halftime with 39 points in the second frame. Playing in his second game with the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson was excellent in that quarter, as he scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

He finished with 19 in 7 of 13 shots, which made him Utah's second top scorer at night.

The Jazz took an advantage of one point in the last quarter and led by that margin within seven minutes to play. The two sides fought for the next 3:30, with Utah maintaining a 109-107 lead at that point.

LA did not score again, since Jazz did an excellent job defending Leonard and George in the final stretch. Only Leonard scored in the last quarter, and only had two points. In the picture, Utah beat the Clippers 27-15.

The next step for Jazz is a home game on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.