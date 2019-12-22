Utah Hanukkah celebration focuses on spreading the light

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – While members of the Jewish community in Utah met with people of other religions on Sunday night during Hanukkah's first night, they began the celebration with a moment of silence for those who lost their lives in the last attack anti-Semitic

The December 10 shooting in New Jersey in a kosher market left three people dead in the store, as well as a police officer. Investigators linked the attackers with a marginal anti-Semitic movement and are treating the shooting as an act of terrorism, the Associated Press reported.

Although Sunday's event at the Capitol roundabout began with a bleak note, speakers focused less on the darkness and more on the light of faith that can fill it.

“Unfortunately, the number of incidents increases every year at this time. And then that is the darkness we are talking about. And I think that by gathering people, people in good faith and recognizing that it is not the path we should follow, I hope we can spread some good words that maybe light will scatter in the dark, "Dave Kieda told the Deseret News after The lighting ceremony ended and people began to mix.

Others agreed that such meetings are a way of staying strong together in the face of rising anti-Semitism.

In his comments during the ceremony, Governor Gary Herbert compared the history of Utah, established by the first members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while fleeing religious persecution, with that of the Jewish people. He was later invited to light the menorah along with former United States ambassador John Price, whose family fled Nazi Germany.

On the first Sunday of Hanukkah, the first candle of the menorah is lit, the one in the center.

"Tonight I think it is very important for us, that we can celebrate our vacation at the state Capitol roundabout, with the governor … lighting the candle shows tremendous love and tolerance," said Rabbi Avremi Zippel.

"And it strengthens us and reminds us that we can be strong, free and proud in our community," Rabbi Zippel added.

Several other state leaders also attended, including former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr., representative Ben McAdams and homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson.

Rabbi Benny Zippel encouraged people at the event to bring menorahs and dreidels home and "bring light to a world that needs it so much."

Grid View

Rabbi Benny Zippel of Jabad Lubavitch of Utah performs the ceremony when the lighting of a menorah at the State Capitol roundabout marks Hanukkah's first night in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The State Capitol roundabout is filled when Rabbi Benny Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah conducts the ceremony that marks Hanukkah's first night in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Governor Gary Herbert speaks during ceremonies while lighting a menorah at the State Capitol roundabout marks Hanukkah's first night in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Rabbi Benny Zippel of Jabad Lubavitch of Utah performs the ceremony when the lighting of a menorah at the State Capitol roundabout marks Hanukkah's first night in Salt Lake City on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The celebration attracted a diverse crowd.

The wise Finlinson, there with her friend Julie Moyano, explained that "we are not Jews, we are actually LDS, but I am a specialist in anthropology." So, I am really interested in learning about different cultures, and I always felt connected to this culture. And I wanted to come and participate, and just listen to these stories and meet people. "

He called the night a "very good experience."

"I think it is very important to just understand, know the struggles and trials of other people. And that is obviously a big part of the Jewish faith, it is to overcome adversity. So it is really great to meet and do that," said Finlinson.

Moyano said she also showed up due to a long-standing interest in other cultures and religions. She has been interested in learning more about Hanukkah since she was a child, she said, "but I could finally leave."

"We are stronger in numbers. And then it's really nice to meet all of us," Moyano said.

Annalize Smith, whose family recently learned that they are of Jewish descent, said: "I really just wanted to see what it was … Honestly, one of the best religious experiences I had."

Kieda explained that the annual event includes people of different religions.

In his last 21 years celebrating Hanukkah in Utah, Kieda said: "It's great to see all the growth. We used to be a small group of people coming together to light candles in Hanukkah, and it's a good community event. Everyone comes out and it's nice to see each other and spend some time together. "

"Everyone is welcome. It's a great community and we all celebrate the fact that we are here. We did it another year and we are all here to help each other."