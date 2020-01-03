Utah Gymnastics: Red Rocks beats Kentucky at the opening of the season

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – University gymnastics was on air Friday night in the foothills of Salt Lake City, which of course meant Jon. The M Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah was packed. More than 14,000 fans, 14,417 to be exact, filled the red-dressed bleachers with one goal in mind: to encourage their beloved Red Rocks to victory.

As usual, Utah gymnastics did not disappoint and defeated No. 12 Kentucky 196.425-195.350. It was the seventh consecutive season opening victory for No. 5 Utah and a victory full of highlights.

Senior and team captain Kim Tessen provided many of them, as the Orem native, through China, had the best meeting of her career. Tessen scored three scores of 9.90 or more, including 9.9 in vault and floor exercises and a personal record of 9,925 in asymmetric bars.

"It feels amazing," he said. “I feel very blessed by the opportunity every day to be in this team. Over the years, I have had many injuries that have prevented me from training in events such as flooring and beams, but my body feels manageable right now. "

Tessen attributed his outstanding departure to trust, something he "chose" to have.

"I chose trust today," he said. “That is something I have to work individually every day, but today I told myself that I needed to have confidence in myself and in my team. I hope that can move to the rest of the team. "

He did, since gymnasts such as Cristal Isa and Abby Paulson scored 9.9 or better on the balance beam, with Paulson's success in his first competitive event as Red Rock.

"It was a lot of fun," Paulson said. “Very different from what I expected. It wasn't really as stressful as I thought it would be, especially the beam. I love the beam, unlike most people. It's really easy for me to have confidence there. ”

Confidence was the theme of the night and when it was present, it facilitated the most impressive moments of the meeting.

An instance came when the young Sydney Soloski started the competition with a vault, the first of her university career. His effort earned him a 9,800. That in itself was something, since Soloski trained very little on the device during his first two years in Utah.

"Being the first to reach the vault is the biggest stress I feel when I compete," he said, which showed that he later won 9.90 on the floor.

“I was so excited that this first was one that was almost stuck. I had to work very hard in the vault, especially in this preseason, because we needed him to jump. I felt very proud and was so happy to have been able to do that. ”

As proud as Soloski felt for herself, she and the rest of Red Rocks felt even more in the next vault, when Cammy Hall, a sophomore, reached the first vault of her career in Utah.

Hall tore the Achilles before last season and although his body has recovered, self-confidence in the event is not always present. It is something he has struggled with during the preseason. After he got a score of 9,825 in his debut vault, the moments of celebration that followed were something special.

"For her to go out and make a great vault, I know everyone wanted to cry for her," said Soloski. "She has really worked very hard to get where she is now."

Despite all that is said about trust, sometimes it was absent and when that happened, the Red Rocks left tenths of points on the floor. The fouls came in all four events, especially in the bars, and the momentum was hard to come by.

"We never really had momentum," said head coach Tom Farden. "It was broken."

As such, the victory, successful as it was: "Overall, I was pleased that we could have a good opening score and hit all our routines without any major mistakes," Farden said.

"It's not the best," said Soloski. “Definitely not our best. I don't think it was a great reflection of the team we are. "

"It's our first meeting and we have a young team," Tessen added. "That is something we will hear throughout the season, but we will not use that as an excuse. All of our newcomers are extremely talented. We are an extremely talented team. We are ready to go back to the gym and get to work."

For what exactly?

Well, expectations have not fallen in Utah, in the least.

"Nobody expects us to be national champions, but that's something we expect from ourselves," said Soloski. “That is all that really matters. Regardless of what people think of us. We are not going to settle for what we did tonight. We will work hard and show that many people are wrong this year. ”

Farden put it in even simpler terms.

"They are hungry," he said. "And they can do more than they showed tonight."

A TEMPORARY BOOT: Two Red Rocks did not compete Friday night, freshmen Jillian Hoffman Y Jaedyn Rucker.

Rucker's absence was not a surprise, as he is recovering from an ACL injury, but Hoffman was a different story. He was expected to compete, most likely on the floor, Hoffman wore a boot on his right foot throughout the match.

"He twisted his foot," Farden said. “She will be out for a couple of weeks here. Nothing severe, nothing broken. It's very similar to a sprained ankle and we will have to go back to work from that. "