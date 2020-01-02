Utah green drivers can save by choosing to pay a mileage rate

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – With the new year, Utah has a new way to start capturing money for state highways and maybe someday eliminate the gas tax, and it's starting with electric and hybrid vehicles.

On New Year's Day, Utah became the second state of the USA. In the US, after Oregon, to implement a continuous and fully operational "road user rate" program in which users can choose to pay the miles that drive measurements for a device in their car.

The 2020 program begins with owners of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Utah, aimed at testing fair ways to capture money for state roads as the gas tax loses its power with the advancement of electric car technology, he said. Carlos Braceras, director of the Utah Department. of transportation.

"We are falling behind at the moment, so this is preparing for the future," Braceras told the Deseret News.

"We believe that in the next 15 to 20 years, the gas tax is losing its connection because of the number of people using the roads," he said. "That is a key principle that we believe in Utah: we believe that people should pay for what they use, and people will make better decisions if they understand the impacts of their use."

And for this year's program, there are only financial advantages for volunteers who choose to participate, Braceros said. They can only save.

This is because the option for electric and hybrid vehicles is to pay a fixed annual fee as part of their registration (which will increase in 2020 and 2021) or to volunteer for the road user charging program to pay the miles that They drive as they go. go: charges that will not exceed the annual fixed rate.

"We understand that there is much to learn, so we want people to register and experience it," said Braceras. "So we wanted to make sure that if they choose to participate, it won't cost them more money if they only pay the flat rate."

In 2020, annual fees added to the alternative fuel vehicle registry that elude the gas tax will rise from $ 60 to $ 90 for fully electric vehicles, from $ 26 to $ 39 for plug-in hybrids, and from $ 10 to $ 15 for gas hybrids. Those rates will increase again in 2021, to $ 120 for all electric, $ 52 for plug-in hybrids and $ 20 for gas hybrids.

John Miller, general manager of Mark Miller Toyota, prepares to load his vehicle at the Salt Lake City dealership on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. On New Year's Day, Utah became the second state in the US. In the US, after Oregon, implement a continuous and fully operational "road user charging" program in which users of electric and hybrid vehicles can choose to pay for miles driven by a device in their car.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

How the Utah road user charging program works

Drivers of electric or hybrid vehicles who want to join the program should be attentive to an email with information on how to register. Those emails are expected to begin arriving in mailboxes this month, Braceras said, and will direct drivers to a new website (not yet launched) that will provide more information on how to register.

Then, a device that connects to the car's diagnostic port will be sent to the participants, as will the devices already used by insurance companies that offer discounts for safe drivers. The device will track the mileage information to calculate the road user's charge.

Participants will also place a credit card in the file and establish a prepaid wallet from which the mileage rates are periodically deducted. Payment per mile will stop once the total accumulated for the year is equal to the limited flat rate, according to a UDOT fact sheet in the program.

The device will send mileage information from an external contractor, Emovis, to track the rate, so the government will not have the tracking information.

"One of the principles we understand is privacy, so we didn't want people to perceive that the big government is tracking where they are going," said Braceras. "That doesn't interest us."

Even so, if people are concerned about privacy, they can opt for short-term data retention or simply pay the flat rate.

Why is Utah testing the road user's charge?

The objective of the annual tariffs and the road user's charge is to implement a system based on "equity," said Braceras, to ensure that drivers of alternative fuel vehicles continue to pay for the roads on which they drive and wear out .

"We have to finance the roads in some way," Braceras said. "We all bet on clean air and clean vehicles. We believe that this is definitely the future for us … but if I drive 10 miles, I should pay 10 miles."

Green car owners, even with the new program, will also tend to pay less than most other Utah drivers. For a truck that gets 15 mpg, federal gas taxes, state gas taxes and the general cost of gasoline equals about $ 3,109 a year, UDOT estimates. For a car that gets around 20 mpg, that's around $ 2,331 a year. For a hybrid gasoline car that gets around 50 mpg, that cost, including the hybrid rate, is estimated at around $ 952 a year. For a fully electric vehicle, including the cost of electricity and the hybrid rate, the annual cost is approximately $ 595 per year.

Of the nearly 2.6 million vehicles registered in Utah in 2019, approximately 2%, or almost 52,000, are fully electric hybrids, plug-in hybrids, gas hybrids or other alternative fuel vehicles, according to UDOT. Between 2015 and 2019, electric vehicles registered a 49% growth in the registry, while hybrid vehicles registered a 14% growth in the same period of time.

"We have more and more drivers who choose alternative fuels, which is an excellent option for them, but they still use the roads," said Sen. Wayne Harper, a Republican for Taylorsville. "Therefore, we must have a way for everyone to pay for their use for what they really handle."

Harper sponsored legislation mandating UDOT to implement a loading program for road users for alternative fuel vehicles in early 2020.

"I love giving people a choice, and this is just one more option of how they choose how they drive and how they pay the impact on the roads," Harper said.

Harper said the program could pave the way for a similar program that could perhaps be extended to other drivers, not just alternative fuel vehicles, as Utah intends to stop relying on the gas tax and switch more to a system based on the user.

"I hope that in a few years this program will be open to most people in the state of Utah," he said, adding that he envisages a program that might not require a device to track miles, but the option of simply reporting the amount of miles traveled each year.

That could also address the privacy concerns of people who don't want to have a device in their car, he said.

"When we get to the point of reporting miles when I check in or something like that, you won't have to worry, you'll get that autonomy," Harper said. "There are ways to deal with privacy and respect, and that will come out in a later version of the program."